Bama's Josh Primo on Sixers' Radar at NBA Draft Combine

The Philadelphia 76ers' front office has spent the last week in Chicago at the 2021 NBA Draft Combine checking out some potential prospects ahead of the big event, which is set to take place next month.

One potential draft prospect they have on their radar is Alabama guard Josh Primo.

Meeting with the media following his first scrimmage in Chicago, Primo revealed that he only participated in one workout during the pre-draft process with the Chicago Bulls. Although he only had one workout, the young guard interviewed with over ten teams.

The Sixers weren't one of the ten teams at the time, but Primo did reveal that he had a sit-down scheduled with Philly's front office in the coming days.

Considering Primo fills a need for the Sixers as he established himself as a reliable three-point shooter during his lone season at Alabama, that shouldn't come as a surprise.

Starting in 19 of the 30 games he appeared in, Primo averaged 22 minutes on the court last year. Throughout his freshman year, the 19-year-old guard averaged roughly eight points per game and hit on 38-percent of his threes, attempting 3.8 per game.

He could be a realistic option for the 76ers in the second round, but the Alabama guard is admittedly unsure if he'll go through with the draft process or head back to Tuscaloosa for another season.

"Coming into this process when I started training, it was more of a test the waters deal," Primo said last week. "With the feedback I'm starting to get, with the training and the competition, each and every day, you start to see that it really works out for you."

Right now, Primo's just feeling out the process to get a gauge on where he could possibly get drafted with just one college season under his belt. His decision to go through with it or not will ultimately come down to which teams are "really interested" and who's "really committed."

Primo has until July 19th to withdrawal from the process. As there's plenty of time for him to continue working out for organizations, the Alabama prospect expects to make his final decision close to the deadline.

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated. You can follow him for live updates on Twitter: @JGrasso_.