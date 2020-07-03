All76ers
Ben Simmons is 'All In' With Philadelphia 76ers Ahead of NBA's Restart

Justin Grasso

A few months ago, Philadelphia 76ers All-Star guard Ben Simmons didn't have a choice as to whether he could play or not. As the third-year guard was fighting through a painful back injury, Simmons was sidelined for an undisclosed amount of time.

After the NBA suspended action, though, Simmons and the Sixers understood there was a chance he could make his way back to the starting lineup before the regular season concludes. At this point, Simmons, Brett Brown, and the Sixers organization have confirmed what many fans want to hear -- Simmons will return to the floor at one-hundred percent health this month in Orlando.

And while each NBA player was offered the opportunity to opt-out of the NBA's restart due to the current circumstances, Simmons believes that wasn't an option for himself. As a leader, Simmons felt obligated to join his team and compete for the NBA title.

"This is our job," Simmons told the media on Thursday. "Personally, I don't have any problems with people who want to sit out. Everybody's personal stuff is different, so I can't really speak for anybody else."

"I want to get out there and play," Simmons claimed. "I feel like it's my responsibility to go down there and represent Philadelphia at the highest grade I can possible. If we're safe down there, I trust what the NBA is doing. If we're all going, I'm in. I would never want [my teammates] to go down and not expect to see me there. I am all in with my team." 

As of Wednesday, Brett Brown confirmed that aside from the injured Zhaire Smith, he believes the entire roster will be on board for the July 9th flight to Florida. While players can always opt-out beforehand without punishment, it doesn't seem like anybody on the roster is currently reluctant to restart the season this month.

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated. You can follow him on Twitter: @JGrasso_

