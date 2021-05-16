Simmons Highlights Danny Green, Dwight Howard's Impact on Sixers

Over the last few seasons, the Philadelphia 76ers managed to clinch a spot in the NBA Playoffs. While they've advanced past the first round two out of the last three postseason runs, the Sixers hit a roadblock twice before the Eastern Conference Finals.

A lot factored into the Sixers' struggles to get over the second-round hump, but a lack of championship experience really affected them when the NBA Finals felt closer. This past offseason, Philly's new front office made moves to change that.

By trading with the Oklahoma City Thunder before the 2020 NBA Draft, the Sixers landed themselves veteran sharpshooter Danny Green. Although Green isn't necessarily a star, he's been a key supporting cast member for three different championship teams in three different cities.

In addition to landing Green, the Sixers also signed veteran big man Dwight Howard, who picked up his first championship last season. It was clear at the beginning of the year that Howard and Green were establishing roles as veteran leaders within the Sixers locker room.

And as the Sixers clinched the first seed in the Eastern Conference this past Friday night, 76ers star Ben Simmons discussed the impact the two champions have had on this young Sixers team this season.

“It’s been huge,” Simmons stated. “(Danny Green) set the tone as soon as he came in. Day one -- and also having Dwight (Howard) there, too. He’s been close to getting championships prior to going to the Lakers that year. So he really knows what it takes, everyone’s got to make sacrifices, and everyone’s doing that right now. We got to put it all together and make this run.”

The Sixers will get the next week off from games as the NBA's new Play-In tournament ensues. After that, the 76ers will learn of their first-round opponent, and the postseason will officially begin.

Considering they are the first seed, the Sixers are expected to be in the postseason for the long haul this year. And with the presence of Green and Howard, they believe they might have enough championship experience on the team to help give the young guys enough direction to help lead the Sixers to the top.

