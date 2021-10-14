Ben Simmons Doesn't Owe an Explanation to Seth Curry

During his first year playing alongside Ben Simmons on the Sixers, Seth Curry had himself a career year. After his one-year stint coming off the Dallas Mavericks' bench, Curry found himself as Philadelphia's starting shooting guard in 2020-2021.

In the 57 games he appeared in during the regular season, Curry put up 12.5 points per game and hit on 45-percent of his three-pointers. He appeared in 12 games in the playoffs and upped the ante by dropping 18 points per game. From beyond the arc, he hit on 50-percent of his shots.

Curry credited Ben Simmons for helping him create three-point shot opportunities throughout the season last year. So it came as no surprise when the 31-year-old veteran guard made it clear he would like to play with Simmons again as the young point guard held out from the 76ers.

At this point, though, Simmons' holdout might conclude with him returning to the Sixers. On Monday night, the three-time All-Star showed up at the Wells Fargo Center by surprise. On Tuesday, he was at the team's practice facility to take a physical and a COVID-19 test while participating in meetings with several members of the organization.

Although the 76ers returned to practice as a team on Wednesday, Simmons was not cleared to reunite with everybody just yet. Therefore, members of the team haven't had a chance to catch up with the young star.

Curry, who spoke to a crowd of reporters following Wednesday's practice session, fielded questions regarding Simmons almost immediately after going through a post-practice shooting routine. When asked whether he expected some sort of apology or explanation from Simmons or not, the veteran guard made it apparent that he isn't looking for anything more than the All-Star to return to the floor as usual.

"I already know the deal. I mean, like, I know his reasoning and what he wants to happen, and I'll be able to see from when he steps on the floor where his head's at," Curry explained. "I don't feel like he needs to explain anything to me. He's a grown man -- he can do whatever he wants. When he steps on that floor, the goal should be to win. So, we'll see what happens."

Curry echoed the same sentiment as his teammates Danny Green and Joel Embiid lately. While the Simmons saga as a whole has been disappointing for several reasons, at the end of the day, the Sixers just want to win and come back better than they were last season. As they believe Simmons can help them achieve that goal, they are more than open to forgiving and forgetting as long as he's one-hundred-percent dedicated to helping the Sixers win games.

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated. You can follow him for live updates on Twitter: @JGrasso_.