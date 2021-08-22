Simmons Seen Drilling Threes in Workout With Ja Morant, Tyrese Maxey

Once the 2020-2021 NBA season wrapped up for the Sixers, three-time All-Star Ben Simmons did his usual and re-routed out West for the offseason. Typically, Simmons spends his summer days around Los Angeles, training with Chris Johnson.

This offseason hasn't been any different. For a while, Simmons' offseason workouts have been kept pretty quiet. In past offseasons, several videos of the young guard taking rare jump shots and three-pointers surfaced the net in the summer, leaving fans excited for what's to come when the regular season rolls around.

However, Sixers fans have been left disappointed year after year as Simmons' offseason workouts have yet to translate to the court in a game-time setting fully.

While videos of Simmons hitting jumpers in an offseason workout session haven't hit the net much this summer, a video of a live scrimmage involving several NBA players, including Simmons, went viral on Sunday afternoon.

Of course, the video contains Simmons not only hitting a mid-range jumper in a scrimmage but also nailing a three as well.

As expected, Simmons' three-point make was one of the few reasons a video of professional basketball players hooping in an empty gym went viral this weekend. That and Memphis Grizzlies star Ja Morant threw down a ridiculous windmill dunk.

While Sixers fans can contain their excitement about Simmons's shooting in the video since they've been duped in the past, one thing of note from the compilation was that Sixers guard Tyrese Maxey was also in the building playing alongside Simmons.

Rumors have gone around this offseason mentioning that Simmons has cut off all communication with the Sixers. While he might've cut off communication with the front office, coaching staff, and select teammates, it's clear the three-time All-Star hasn't ghosted the entire squad.

A couple of weeks ago, Maxey confirmed that much when he mentioned he's stayed in communication with Simmons this offseason. The fact that they share the same trainer and agent probably has a lot to do with that, but regardless, the Sixers teammates are getting some run in together this summer.

Whether they'll be sharing the court in September at training camp and in October during the regular season could be a different story.

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated. You can follow him for live updates on Twitter: @JGrasso_.