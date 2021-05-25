Ben Simmons Looking to Improve Defense From Game 1 vs. Wizards

Ben Simmons has become a focal point after the Sixers' victory over the Wizards in game one. Many have overlooked the playmaking and defensive showcase he put on and zero in on the six points he finished with.

With Tobias Harris and Joel Embiid both having dominant offensive performances, Simmons opted to take a backseat. While they were carrying the load on offense, he put his energy into the other side of the floor.

It was clear what the game plan was going to be for the Sixers in this series. Contain Bradley Beal and Russell Westbrook, and don't let them put Washington in a position to steal a game. After how they came out and defended Beal in game one, it is going to be a long series for the All-Star guard.

Beal gave the Sixers some issues in the regular season. Scoring as high as 60 points in one matchup. Doc Rivers went right to his defensive ace to not let a performance like that happen in the postseason.

Simmons did an incredible job making life miserable for Beal in game one. Washington was doing anything they could to try and create separation between Beal and the DPOY finalist.

When guarded by Simmons, Beal shot 16.7% from the floor, only hitting one of six shot attempts. He missed all four of his attempts from three and committed three of his six turnovers when defended by Simmons.

During his postgame media availability, Simmons was asked his thoughts on his defense of Beal. While he acknowledged he performed well, Simmons thinks that his defense can still improve.

"I think it was pretty solid. You know we haven't played in like ten days, so it takes a little bit, but overall I think it was solid. I could do many things a lot better though," said Simmons.

Simmons prides himself on locking up All-Star talent. It's what landed him in the running to win Defensive Player of the Year.

Hearing that his defense can still improve might be a nightmare for Beal and the Wizards as they look to even up the series Wednesday.

Kevin McCormick covers the Philadelphia 76ers for South Jersey's 97.3 ESPN and Sports Illustrated. You can follow him on Twitter: @KevinMcCNBA.