Best of SI: Coronavirus Has College Football's 2020 Season In Jeopardy

Gene Corrigan's four decades in college sports seemingly ran the gamut of administrative experiences.

He was a coach and administrator during much of the Vietnam War, experiencing social unrest, campus demonstrations and counterculture movements. As an athletic director at the University of Virginia, he navigated the seismic changes brought on by the implementation of Title IX. He was the ACC commissioner during the conference’s game-changing expansion that added Florida State, and he was president of the NCAA in the mid-1990s while the association grappled with the first major wave of basketball players leaving early for the NBA.

“My dad had to deal with a lot of different things,” says NC State athletic director Boo Corrigan, “but he never had a pandemic.”

Across the country, administrators like Boo Corrigan are grappling with an unprecedented set of challenges—including the realization that life in college athletics may be, at best, temporarily and significantly altered. The impacts of the novel coronavirus to its cash cow, football, could bring a swift, and potentially permanent, end to the golden age of the industry. Just 143 days before its scheduled kickoff, the season’s existence is clouded with uncertainty as a plague hampers the nation, with billions of TV dollars and ticket revenues in jeopardy of disappearing.

Industry executives are already creating contingency plans for a nuclear fall of no football. At Clemson, for instance, Dan Radakovich has commissioned a handful of associates to investigate the what-ifs, calling it a disaster-preparedness committee. “I don’t know that we’ve named it,” he says, “because I don’t have an acronym for doom.”

Click Here to read the rest of "Coronavirus has college football season, NCAA future up in air," for FREE at Sports Illustrated!

Chris Paul, Trae Young Emerge as Competitors for NBA's Game of HORSE

Chris Paul, Trae Young, and Zach LaVine have been added as competitors for NBA's game of HORSE.

Chicago Bulls Interviewed Former 76ers GM Bryan Colangelo Wednesday

As they search for a new VP of Basketball Operations, the Chicago Bulls have made a consideration to former Philadelphia 76ers General Manager, Bryan Colangelo.

76ers' Shake Milton Announces Donation to Help Feed Frontline Workers

Philadelphia 76ers guard Shake Milton spoke out for the first time since it has been announced he will help donate meals to frontline workers in Philly.

Sixers' Shake Milton Donates Meals to Philly Healthcare Workers

Sixers second-year guard Shake Milton has recently donated vegan meals to Philly healthcare workers due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Best of SI: Jay Cutler, Kristin Cavallari Stuck in Bahamas

In Tuesday’s Hot Clicks: Jay Cutler is stuck in paradise, Dana White’s crazy UFC plan and more.

How Are Sixers Staying in Shape? Matisse Thybulle Reveals His Routine

The Sixers cannot practice at their team's facility at the moment. So what is the team doing to remain in shape? Matisse Thybulle reveals his daily routine.

Sixers Rookie Matisse Thybulle Makes Quarantine Predictions

Sixers' Matisse Thybulle recently predicted which teammates of his are handling the quarantine the best, and which are handling it poorly.

Best of SI: Sports Agent Buddy Baker Shares Parent's Story After Losing Them to COVID-19

A month ago, they were perfectly healthy. By the end of March they were in a hospital, hand-in-hand, as doctors took them off their ventilators.

NBA Offers Guidelines to Sixers, Others for 2020 NBA Draft

The Sixers and the rest of the league have received the guidelines for the 2020 NBA Draft.

NBA: Adam Silver Offers Brutally Honest Update as League Works on Ideas

NBA Commissioner Adam Silver offered another update on the status of the league on Monday.

