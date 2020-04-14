Best of SI: With COVID-19, No Basketball in NYC

All76ers
Roosevelt Purvis slips a white 3M mask over his dreadlocks and Yankees hat as he ambles along East 143rd Street in the Mott Haven section of the Bronx. Lincoln Hospital is two blocks away. Sirens mix with birdsong.

Purvis, 59, is in the epicenter of a pandemic. The coronavirus and its consequences are clear to him. His godson, Lee Green, a former St. John’s basketball player who went on to join the New York City Police Department, was one of the earliest victims in the borough. Purvis thumbs a remembrance card. His friend—more like a brother than a godson—was 49.

“Neighborhood hero!” Purvis says, rattling off Lee’s résumé. “Tolentine High! Cheshire Academy! St. John’s!”

Blue rubber gloves line the path on Purvis’s walk to Building No. 281 in the Patterson Houses, a wedge of 15 towering low-income units, a short jump from Yankee Stadium. Inside, leaflets dot the hallway walls: WHAT NEW YORKERS NEED TO KNOW ABOUT COVID-19. Purvis retraces the route he used to walk each day as a teenager, aiming to wake up Green, who lived in Apartment 1A. Today, he eyes Green’s old window.

“Yo, Lee!” Purvis hollers, mimicking his old order. “Throw the ball out [so I can] get the court!”

Outside lies a patch of fenced-in asphalt—Patterson Square Garden to those who know. Green grew up shooting here. When it snowed, the boy with the big feet pulled on his father’s sneakers and pushed a shovel to clear the court. In the summer, he competed with all comers, negotiating his way to the basket with elbows-out aggressiveness. “I can still hear his laugh,” says Purvis.

Click Here to read the rest of "Love (and Death) and Basketball," for FREE at Sports Illustrated! 

76ers' Ben Simmons, Michael Rubin Partake in 'All In' Challenge

Philadelphia 76ers guard Ben Simmons and Sixers' Limited Partner Michael Rubin have joined the 'All In' Challenge.

Justin Grasso

Bulls Will Interview 76ers' Marc Eversley for GM Position

The Chicago Bulls have been granted permission to interview Philadelphia 76ers Vice President of Player Personnel, Marc Eversley for their General Manager position.

Justin Grasso

76ers' Furkan Korkmaz Attempts Drake's 'Toosie Slide'

Philadelphia 76ers reserve guard Furkan Korkmaz recently took a stab at Drake's 'Toosie Slide' dance.

Justin Grasso

Best of SI: Former NBA Player Royce White Takes on MMA

Once star basketball prospect Royce White's NBA career fizzled out after about 6 games, but he's moving from the court to the octagon to begin a career in MMA. Jon Wertheim explains how White is not only preparing to battle foes in the cage, but also the anxiety that he says got him blackballed from the NBA.

Justin Grasso

76ers' Tobias Harris Shows Support for Karl Anthony-Towns

Philadelphia 76ers veteran forward Tobias Harris tweeted out in support of Karl Anthony-Towns and his family.

Justin Grasso

Former 76ers Guard JJ Redick Gives NBA HORSE Tourney 'Hard Pass'

Former Philadelphia 76ers sharpshooter JJ Redick expressed his disinterest in NBA's HORSE Tournament on Sunday night.

Justin Grasso

NBA News: Mavericks' Rick Carlisle Calls Suspension 'Blessing in Disguise'

Is the NBA's suspension due to the COVID-19 pandemic a blessing in disguise? Dallas Mavericks coach Rick Carlisle believes so.

Justin Grasso

76ers: NBA Reportedly Discussing a 25-Day Plan for Return

Will the 76ers make a comeback this year? Apparently, the NBA is discussing a 25-day plan for return.

Justin Grasso

NBA HORSE: Odds, Prediction, & Schedule

Plan on tuning into NBA's HORSE competition? Here's what you need to know.

Justin Grasso

76ers: NBA Will Need Another Training Camp Before Season Resumes

The Philadelphia 76ers and the rest of the NBA will need somewhat of a training camp before they can continue the 2019-20 season.

Justin Grasso