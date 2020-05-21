All76ers
Best of SI: Jim Fixx's legacy resonates amid pandemic

It was to supposed to be out and back. Ten miles or so. Or at least that’s how far Jim Fixx usually ran. On this particular afternoon, July 20, 1984, he was especially eager to get moving. A thin, angularly handsome man of 52, he’d been driving for six hours, fighting traffic on his way north. Around 3:30 p.m., he’d checked into the Village Motel in Hardwick, Vt., and, as he had most every day for the previous two decades, slipped on shorts and running shoes—in this case, white Nikes with blue laces.

Once upon a time, like most of the country in the late 1960s and early ’70s, Fixx had considered running a grim pursuit, endured only in gym class or by athletes and soldiers. Until, that is, one afternoon in 1967, when, at the age of 35, 50 pounds overweight and frustrated by life as a deskbound editor, he had decided to go for a jog. This simple act triggered an unlikely series of events that led to Fixx’s becoming not only the sport’s most influential proponent, but also a millionaire author who received White House invitations and appeared in Super Bowl ads.

On this day, he ran alone, veering onto the shoulder of Route 15 and heading through leafy terrain. As he went, he let his mind wander. He had much to think about. If anything felt amiss, he never let on. Consider the humble jogger: at times celebrated, at times maligned but, for the most part, taken for granted.

Click Here to read the rest of "Running in the Age of Coronavirus," for FREE at Sports Illustrated!

Best of SI: Chase Elliott Flips Off Kyle Busch After Getting Spun Into a Wall

In Thursday’s Hot Clicks: drama on the NASCAR track, Paul Pierce’s ridiculous LeBron take and more.

Lakers' Jared Dudley Offers 2 Key Points on Potential NBA Return

Los Angeles Lakers veteran Jared Dudley recently offered two key points on an NBA return.

Justin Grasso

Shake Milton Recalls First NBA Start With the 76ers

Philadelphia 76ers second-year guard Shake Milton recently recalled his first NBA start with the Sixers.

Justin Grasso

Al Horford Reveals Funniest 76ers Player in the Group Chat

Philadelphia 76ers veteran Al Horford recently discussed the dynamic of the team's virtual group chat and revealed who believes is the funniest teammate.

Justin Grasso

Completing a Limited Regular Season's a Favorable Situation for 76ers

The NBA seems to be working on a plan for return. If that's the case, the 76ers will likely have to complete a 70-game season before skipping to playoffs.

Justin Grasso

Charles Barkley Defends Former Sixers GM Sam Hinkie

Former Philadelphia 76ers legend Charles Barkley recently defended controversial Sixers General Manager, Sam Hinkie.

Justin Grasso

Joel Embiid Discusses His Generous Donations

Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid made several generous donations during the COVID-19 pandemic. Recently, he talked about his thought process throughout the NBA's suspension.

Justin Grasso

Philadelphia 76ers to Participate in Leaguewide Coronavirus Study

The Philadelphia 76ers plan to participate in a league-wide coronavirus study led by the Minnesota Timberwolves.

Justin Grasso

NBA Rumors: When and Where Could 76ers Resume the Season?

The latest buzz surrounding the NBA's suspended season indicates a potential return date and location for the Philadelphia 76ers.

Justin Grasso

NBA Rumors: Disney World a 'Clear Frontrunner' for Resumed Season

As the NBA searches for a neutral location to hold the remainder of the season, Disney World in Orlando has reportedly become a 'clear frontrunner.'

Justin Grasso