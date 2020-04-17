All76ers
Best of SI: Michael Jordan's Enormous Chicago Estate Won't Come Off the Market

Justin Grasso

Everyone is going to be talking about Michael Jordan for the next five weeks as ESPN airs its 10-part Bulls documentary, The Last Dance. What they should be talking about is MJ’s house. 

Thanks to The Athletic’s Lindsey Adler sharing the Zillow listing for Jordan’s Highland Park, Ill., estate, I went down quite the real estate rabbit hole.

Jordan, it turns out, has been trying to sell his former Chicago-area home since 2012. Yes, it’s been on the market for more than eight years. 

The nine-bedroom, 19-bathroom mansion was first listed in February 2012 for the steep price of $29 million. After failing to attract any interest for well over a year, Jordan tried to sell the house at auction in November 2013 but nobody bid the $13 million minimum. The asking price then dropped from $21 million to $16 million. Six-and-a-half years later, it’s still up for sale for $14.9 million. 

The auction house prepared a Cribs-style video in 2013 that shows just how incredible Jordan’s house is, and maybe gives an idea of why it’s not selling.

The house sits on more than seven acres and the living space itself is 56,000 square feet. It has nine bedrooms and a whopping 19 bathrooms (15 full, four half). Amenities include a full-sized basketball court, a putting green and a cigar lounge. You know, all the things Michael Jordan specifically would want in his house. 

