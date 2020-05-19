Best of SI: Michael Jordan Used to Spit on Food So No One Else Would Eat It

The biggest “revelation” from the final two installments of The Last Dance (although, it was many people suspected all along) was that Michael Jordan’s ailment in the famous 1997 Finals “Flu Game” was actually food poisoning.

Jordan, his trainer Tim Grover and driver George Koehler describe in the doc that they were sitting in MJ’s hotel room the night before Game 5 and Jordan had not had dinner, so they started calling every restaurant in town. They were staying in the small resort town of Park City, about 30 minutes from downtown Salt Lake, and most places were closed at 10:30 p.m., except for one. They ordered a pizza for Jordan, and five guys showed up to deliver it.

Grover takes this as evidence that the pizza had been tampered with, which is obviously ridiculous. Isn’t it more likely that the employees working the late shift at a second-rate pizza shop in a sleepy Utah mountain town just wanted to catch a glimpse of Michael Jordan in the flesh to spice up their Tuesday night?

The other question is why no one else in the room got sick if there's an entire pizza sitting there and three guys with MJ. Jordan says that he was the only one to touch the pie.

But how? ESPN’s David Jacoby said on his Jalen & Jacoby Aftershow with Jalen Rose and director Jason Hehir that there’s no way three guys can be in a hotel room with a pizza and only one of them touches it. It’s a fair point, but Hehir has a compelling—and frankly disturbing—explanation.

