Best of SI: Mike Leach Will Have to Pay for a Controversial Tweet

Justin Grasso

What Happened With Mike Leach?

On Wednesday night, Mississippi State head coach Mike Leach tweeted a meme depicting a woman knitting a noose: “After 2 weeks of quarantine with her husband, Gertrude decided to knit him a scarf..”

On Thursday, Leach apologized for the tweet, saying, “I sincerely regret if my choice of images in my tweets were found offensive. I had no intention of offending anyone.” He appeared to offend his own players, including Erroll Thompson, Fabien Lovett and Kobe Jones.

And on Friday, Lovett announced his intention to transfer from Mississippi State. Lovett didn’t elaborate on his decision and didn’t say if Leach’s tweet prompted it.

A Story on Billy Gillispie

This story got lost in the shuffle last week: On Monday, Tarleton State hired Billy Gillispie as head coach as the program transitions to Division I as a WAC member.

"Coach Gillispie has shown to truly be genuine in the way he cares about helping student-athletes achieve great success both on and off the court," school president James Hurley said in a statement. "After a national search and an extensive interview process, we are confident that Coach Gillispie's experience and commitment to Tarleton and our community make him the right person to build on the storied success of Texan basketball.”

Hurley can’t possibly believe that. He can’t possibly believe that Billy Gillispie, the former UTEP, Texas A&M, Kentucky and Texas Tech head coach “cares about helping student-athletes achieve great success both on and off the court.” Gillispie has flamed out thanks to repeated drunk driving arrests and player mistreatment reports.

Sixers' Glenn Robinson III Has NBA Free Agency on His Mind

Glenn Robinson III's future with the Sixers is uncertain. While he admits he was getting comfortable with the team before the suspension, NBA Free Agency is still on his mind.

Justin Grasso

NBA News: Several 'High-Profile' Players Will Compete in HORSE on ESPN

Hosting a game of HORSE on ESPN will be the NBA's latest attempt at entertaining fans.

Justin Grasso

Philadelphia 76ers: Re-Visiting Ben Simmons' Last Press Conference

Philadelphia 76ers guard Ben Simmons would've been re-evaluated on Wednesday, as his three-week mark was up. Obviously, that won't happen now, but where was Simmons at with his rehab at the time?

Justin Grasso

NBA: What We've Learned About Donald Trump's Saturday Conference Call

On Saturday, President Donald Trump held a conference call among all major sports commissioners, including NBA's Adam Silver.

Justin Grasso

NBA Legend Kober Bryant Elected to Hall of Fame

Justin Grasso

Worst-Case Scenario Happens for Sixers in 2020 NBA Playoffs Simulation

Sports Illustrated's Michael Shapiro recently simulated the 2020 NBA Playoffs, and the worst-case scenario happens for the Sixers.

Justin Grasso

Report: NBA Could Follow China's CBA And Shut This Season Down

The NBA has kept a close eye on the Chinese Basketball Association, and after hearing about their shutdown, the NBA is angling towards the same direction.

Justin Grasso

How 76ers Are Helping With COVID-19 Relief in Philadelphia

Members of the Philadelphia 76ers have done a lot so far for COVID-19 relief in the city of Philly.

Justin Grasso

Sixers' Joel Embiid Teams up With Organization for COVID-19 Relief

Sixers center Joel Embiid recently teamed up with Managing Partners Josh Harris, and David Blitzer to donate for COVID-19 relief.

Justin Grasso

Is Sixers' Matisse Thybulle Best NBA Player on TikTok?

Sixers rookie Matisse Thybulle has received a lot of credit for his TikTok skills, but is he the best in the NBA on the app?

Justin Grasso