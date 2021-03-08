Blake Griffin Officially Signed With Sixers Rival Brooklyn Nets

For weeks now, veteran forward Blake Griffin anticipated landing on a new team. After spending a couple of seasons with the Detroit Pistons, it was clear Griffin no longer had a future there -- and the Pistons accepted that and got ready to move on.

So, for the last few weeks, the Pistons benched Griffin indefinitely while seeking trade offers. Considering Griffin is aging, prone to injury, and had an expensive contract attached, his trade market was dry.

Although Detroit held out hope for a while, it became apparent that the Pistons' organization would eventually have to bite the bullet and buy out Griffin. Late last week, they finally did. And as expected, Griffin immediately had a market.

The Philadelphia 76ers were previously linked to Griffin before he got bought out as they could use a backup power forward for Tobias Harris. However, several factors made it hard to believe they were real suitors for the former Pistons forward.

After garnering attention from a handful of teams, Griffin reportedly landed his next organization on Sunday night as he reached a one-year deal with the Brooklyn Nets. On Monday, the Nets made the signing official.

Brooklyn adding more star power doesn't come as much of a surprise. Although they had Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant to start the year, the Nets sought a third star and eventually landed James Harden. The starting lineup looks like it's built for a championship run, but the bench depth in the frontcourt could use some work.

That's where Griffin comes into play. Now, he might not be the same player he was from a few years back as injuries have caught up to him, but a new situation could inspire Griffin to play much better than he was this season with the Pistons.

With or without Griffin, the Nets remain one of the biggest threats to the Sixers in the Eastern Conference. While the addition of the veteran forward doesn't put Brooklyn over the top, it certainly doesn't help the Sixers out. Either way, Brooklyn is a threat to the Sixers -- and Philly will look to bolster its own bench in the coming weeks.

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated. You can follow him for live updates on Twitter: @JGrasso_ & Instagram: @JGrassoNBA.