Bleacher Report Grades Sixers' Offseason Moves

With just a few short weeks to go before the start of training camp, teams have put the finishing touches on their rosters. Now that most rosters are set in stone, we can probably gauge the offseason efforts around the league.

Recently, the people over at Bleacher Report handed out grades to each NBA team based on their work during the offseason. Daryl Morey and the Sixers received two grades, B- and incomplete.

Both grades are fair when discussing the team's moves this Summer. Until the Ben Simmons saga finally meets its end, it is tough to give the Sixers an honest offseason grade.

Outside of the Simmons situation, Morey did good revamping the Sixers' roster. None of the signings were big splashes in any sense, but lateral moves that needed to be done to keep the team in contention.

Among those moves was re-signing Danny Green to a multi-year deal. Despite a long list of teams trying to acquire him, Morey managed to keep the veteran three-and-D wing in Philadelphia. With what he brought both on and off the floor, the Sixers were in no position to lose Green moving forward.

During the initial frenzy of free-agent signings, Dwight Howard opted to return to the LA Lakers for the third time in his career. To fill the hole at backup center, Morey signed Andre Drummond on a vet minimum contract. Drummond might not have the veteran pedigree that Howard brought but has the chance to be an upgrade to him on the floor.

The other free-agent signing Morey executed was bringing in sharpshooting forward Georges Niang. With Mike Scott no longer on the roster, the team was in the market for a stretch forward for the second unit. Niang has shot 40% or better from beyond the arc in each of the last three seasons and should be a drastic upgrade to Scott this season.

Morey's biggest swing in the offseason was inking Joel Embiid to a five-year supermax extension. The MVP runner-up and franchise cornerstone will now remain in Philadelphia until 2027.

The Sixers might not have had the best offseason, but they certainly didn't have the worst. Morey's array of moves has kept the Sixers in a position to be contenders in the Eastern Conference.

Kevin McCormick covers the Philadelphia 76ers for South Jersey's 97.3 ESPN and Sports Illustrated. You can follow him on Twitter: @KevinMcCNBA.