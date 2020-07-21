Before the Philadelphia 76ers entered the 2018-2019 NBA Playoffs, many analysts around the country considered them to be dark horses in the Eastern Conference. By the time the Sixers reached the 2019 NBA trade deadline, they were credited for having one of the best starting lineups in basketball.

The addition of Jimmy Butler and Tobias Harris during the season last year gave the Sixers lineup, which already consisted of two stars in Ben Simmons and Joel Embiid, a solid boost. For the second season in a row, the Sixers managed to make it out of the first round and into the Eastern Conference semi-finals.

During the 2017-2018 playoff run, the inexperienced 76ers got demolished by the Boston Celtics in round two. Last year, the Sixers fared much better against the Toronto Raptors in the second round, but they still failed to come out victorious after losing on a last-second buzzer-beater from Kawhi Leonard.

Afterward, a handful of 76ers were hyping up the 2019-2020 season by claiming they were ready to "run it back." That included 76ers star trade acquisition, Jimmy Butler. After some thought, though, Butler realized he didn't want to remain in Philly long-term. So he pushed his way down to Miami through an agreed sign and trade.

The Sixers then went on to spend big money on retaining Tobias Harris, extending Ben Simmons, and acquiring Al Horford with hopes they can become the number one contender in the Eastern Conference in 2019-2020. After 65 games, though, it's been apparent the Sixers aren't quite there.

But 76ers head coach Brett Brown is no longer focused on trying to clinch the number one seed, which is now out of reach. He's instead focused on the playoffs, which many within the Sixers organization claimed the team is much more prepared for anyway.

"There's a defensive presence," Brown explained on Monday before practice when asked about why he believes the Sixers are better suited for the playoffs this season despite struggling throughout the regular season. "[There's] a physicality, length, and a height that makes me say that as much as anything. The fact that our offense at times has struggled for different reasons -- for me, it's space. It's driven from a defensive opinion as much as anything."

Throughout the year, the Sixers' bully-ball strategy and height created some awkward lineups, which caused the team to struggle to produce offensively. However, the Sixers remain optimistic about their unusually big lineup coming into the postseason as they continue to prioritize defense heading into the league's resumption.

