Bronny James Traveled With LA Lakers for Matchup vs Sixers
Following a back-to-back on Friday and Saturday, the Philadelphia 76ers find themselves playing on two straight nights again this week. First up is the second and final meeting of the year with the Lakers on Tuesday. According to recent reports, the team's most notable prospect is set to be on the bench.
Over the summer, the biggest story of the NBA Draft was the Lakers selecting Bronny James late in the second round. Months later, him and LeBron James made history as the first father-son duo as teammates in league history.
For most of this season, the Lakers have had Bronny in the G-League to focus on his developments. He's been called up at times, and is back with the NBA squad. Reports surfaced Monday evening that Bronny is set to make the trip with the Lakers to Philly to take on the Sixers.
Bronny was with the Lakers when these teams first met in November, and ended up seeing the floor. He logged about 90 seconds in the double-digit win for the Sixers, but failed to record any statistics.
As a rookie second-round pick, Bronny's playing is limited when it comes. JJ Redick has deployed him in 12 games so far this season, but it is only in garbage time.
Bronny started off his G-League rather slow, but has picked things up as of late. Across 10 matchups, the son of the 20-time All-Star is averaging 16.3 PPG, 4.3 RPG, and 4.3 APG.
As for the Sixers, they'll look to keep their winning streak going despite being shorthanded. The most notable names already ruled out against the Lakers are Joel Embiid and Paul George.
Sixers-Lakers is slated to tip off at 7:30 PM Eastern Time Tuesday.