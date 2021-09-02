Brooklyn Nets Add Rumored Sixers Target

Paul Millsap is inking a deal with the Brooklyn Nets, according to a report from The Athletic's Shams Charania on Thursday morning.

Ever since the offseason kicked into gear and the new league year arrived, Millsap was expected to move on from the Denver Nuggets as his one-year deal, which he signed in 2020, expired.

Becoming a free agent, the 36-year-old forward was expected to gain interest from several contenders. Among those with reported interest was the Sixers.

While Millsap will join the Eastern Conference, it won't be in Philly. Instead, Millsap will link up with a frequent Eastern Conference favorite in the Nets.

For the last four seasons, Millsap averaged roughly 25 minutes on the floor for Denver. Playing in 215 games, he put up 11 points per game while draining 48-percent of his field goals and 37-percent of his threes. Also, Millsap collected six rebounds per game and averaged a steal over his four-year span with the Nuggets.

Millsap isn't viewed as a starter at this point in his career, but he won't be asked to be one in Brooklyn. Instead, Millsap will play backup to one of, if not the league's most dominant power forward in Kevin Durant.

However, Millsap wasn't always Brooklyn-bound from the beginning. According to Shams Charania, Millsap had a mutual interest in inquiring teams such as the Golden State Warriors, Chicago Bulls, and the Los Angeles Clippers.

Ultimately, he decided on the Durant, James Harden, and Kyrie Irving-led Nets, giving the Eastern Conference favorites' bench an added boost heading into training camp.

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated. You can follow him for live updates on Twitter: @JGrasso_.