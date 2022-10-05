Brooklyn Nets Coach Steve Nash Credits Sixers’ Improvements

The Brooklyn Nets and the Philadelphia 76ers will battle it out a handful of times throughout the 2022-2023 NBA season. Before the games actually count for something, the two Eastern Conference contenders met for a preseason matchup on Monday night.

Considering the Nets have a big three that never played as a unit prior to Monday’s game, Brooklyn head coach Steve Nash decided it would be best to trot out Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving, and Ben Simmons for roughly 20 minutes on Monday.

Meanwhile, the Sixers issued their stars a night off as Joel Embiid, and James Harden rested up while the veteran PJ Tucker put his 76ers debut on hold for another night.

Despite missing their stars, the Sixers got a solid contribution from Tyrese Maxey and the rest of the gang. Through the first quarter of action, Philly led Brooklyn 42-26. While the Nets battled back and cut the once 20-point lead down to three at halftime, the Sixers managed to close out Monday’s preseason opener with a 127-108 victory over the Nets

After the game, Nets head coach Steve Nash admitted that he liked what the Sixers’ front office did with the roster over the offseason as he sees an improved competitor in Philadelphia, according to Ky Carlin of Sixers Wire.

“I think they’ve improved,” said Nets coach Steve Nash. “They did a good job this summer in improving their roster. They have more depth, more options, so they’ve done a good job.”

Most players, coaches, and even fans don’t take too much stock in what happens during the preseason. While it’s too early to call the Sixers the better team over Brooklyn based on what transpired on Monday night, it’s hard not to acknowledge they look improved on paper and on the court.

The Sixers have a long way to go, as there is still an 82-game regular season ahead along with the playoffs, but they have to feel encouraged after a preseason victory over Brooklyn without their two All-Stars on the court.

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for All76ers, a Sports Illustrated channel. You can follow him for live updates on Twitter: @JGrasso_.