Grayson Allen Could Miss Thursday's Matchup vs. Sixers

The Philadelphia 76ers return to the court on Thursday night. After taking an ugly beatdown from the Boston Celtics at home on Tuesday night, the Sixers are slated to take on another tough matchup against the Milwaukee Bucks before heading into the All-Star break

Lately, the Sixers have been shorthanded after they shook up their roster at the trade deadline. By sending away Ben Simmons, Seth Curry, and Andre Drummond to the Brooklyn Nets, the Sixers landed the ten-time All-Star James Harden and the former four-time All-Star Paul Millsap.

During last week’s two-game stretch against the Oklahoma City Thunder and the Cleveland Cavaliers, the Sixers didn’t have either of their newest trade acquisitions on the court. On Tuesday, Millsap finally made his Sixers debut, but Harden remains out of the mix until after the All-Star break.

Therefore, on Thursday, the Sixers will still be short a key player. But they aren’t the only ones. The Milwaukee Bucks have quite the long injury report on Thursday and they are likely to miss one of their key players from the last time they faced the Sixers.

What’s Grayson Allen’s Status?

During Milwaukee’s Tuesday night game against the Indiana Pacers, Grayson Allen checked in for 16 minutes. After leaving the game with hip soreness, Allen didn’t return.

Now, as the Bucks and the Sixers are set to face off on Thursday, Allen is listed as doubtful to play. For the Bucks, that’s a tough hit considering Allen was a primary reason why Milwaukee defeated the Sixers during their first outing back in November.

Allen checked in for 32 minutes. He went 8-13 from the field and knocked down five of his nine attempted threes. He wrapped up the matchup with 25 points. While the Sixers will still have their hands full with a tough matchup in Milwaukee, Allen’s expected absence certainly plays into Philly’s favor.

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated. You can follow him for live updates on Twitter: @JGrasso_.