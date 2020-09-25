It's the NBA offseason for all but four teams, which means it's time for basketball fans to start looking way too deep into certain players' social media activity. For Philadelphia 76ers fans, they will likely pay attention to any player who can consistently drain shots and might be disgruntled with their particular situation. So, in this case, Sixers fans have been watching what Sacramento Kings guard, Buddy Hield, is doing on Instagram.

So far, Philly fans like what they've witnessed. On an Instagram post that contained a screenshot of a tweet from a popular basketball account, which stated, "the Sixers have reportedly expressed trade interest in Buddy Hield," Buddy Hield must've liked the idea as he double tapped the posted photo.

Of course, Sixers fans immediately re-posted the evidence and made a case for the Sixers to trade for Hield. Now, Thursday wasn't the first time Sixers fans have begged their team to trade for Hield -- and it certainly won't be the last. As Philly heads into a critical offseason where they're reportedly open to making trades, likely for a shooter, Hield becomes one of the apparent candidates they could target.

For starters, Hield is unhappy with his situation in Sacramento. After losing his starting job at a point during the season, the veteran shooting guard reportedly requested a trade to go down when possible.

Considering the Sixers could use shooters to surround Ben Simmons and Joel Embiid with, Hield's career average of 41-percent from three could really give this Philly team a boost. Based on social media activity, Hield would be open to coming to the Sixers. Now, it's up to the Sixers to figure out what it will take to get him in South Philly.

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated. You can follow him on Twitter: @JGrasso_