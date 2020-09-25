SI.com
All76ers
HomeNews
Search

Buddy Hield Might Like the Idea of Being Traded to 76ers

Justin Grasso

It's the NBA offseason for all but four teams, which means it's time for basketball fans to start looking way too deep into certain players' social media activity. For Philadelphia 76ers fans, they will likely pay attention to any player who can consistently drain shots and might be disgruntled with their particular situation. So, in this case, Sixers fans have been watching what Sacramento Kings guard, Buddy Hield, is doing on Instagram.

So far, Philly fans like what they've witnessed. On an Instagram post that contained a screenshot of a tweet from a popular basketball account, which stated, "the Sixers have reportedly expressed trade interest in Buddy Hield," Buddy Hield must've liked the idea as he double tapped the posted photo. 

Of course, Sixers fans immediately re-posted the evidence and made a case for the Sixers to trade for Hield. Now, Thursday wasn't the first time Sixers fans have begged their team to trade for Hield -- and it certainly won't be the last. As Philly heads into a critical offseason where they're reportedly open to making trades, likely for a shooter, Hield becomes one of the apparent candidates they could target.

For starters, Hield is unhappy with his situation in Sacramento. After losing his starting job at a point during the season, the veteran shooting guard reportedly requested a trade to go down when possible. 

Considering the Sixers could use shooters to surround Ben Simmons and Joel Embiid with, Hield's career average of 41-percent from three could really give this Philly team a boost. Based on social media activity, Hield would be open to coming to the Sixers. Now, it's up to the Sixers to figure out what it will take to get him in South Philly. 

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated. You can follow him on Twitter: @JGrasso_

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Elton Brand Likely to Remain in Charge of 76ers' Front Office

Philadelphia 76ers General Manager Elton Brand is currently in charge of the front office. Despite rumors of the team looking into hiring a President of Basketball Operations, it seems the team is more focused on building under Brand.

Justin Grasso

Joel Embiid Announced Birth of son on Thursday

Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid announced the birth of his first baby on Thursday via social media.

Justin Grasso

76ers Rumors: Mike D'Antoni Interest Involves James Harden?

According to a recent rumor, the Philadelphia 76ers are not only interested in Mike D'Anotni, but also Rockets superstar, James Harden.

Justin Grasso

by

taylorrandy

Is Mike D'Antoni's Interest in 76ers Real or for Leverage?

The Philadelphia 76ers seem high on Mike D'Antoni, and the interest in reportedly mutual. However, a recent report speculates D'Antoni could be using the Sixers for leverage.

Justin Grasso

Clippers' Ty Lue Still in the Mix for 76ers' HC Job

Los Angeles Clippers assistant Ty Lue is still reportedly in the mix for the Philadelphia 76ers' head coaching search despite recent rumors regarding Mike D'Antoni.

Justin Grasso

Joel Embiid Reportedly Approves of Mike D'Antoni Interest

Philadelphia 76ers All-Star center Joel Embiid has recently given the team his blessing to look into hiring Mike D'Antoni as the coach, according to a report.

Justin Grasso

Report: 76ers Open to Trades Depending on Coaching Hire

According to a report, the Philadelphia 76ers are open to making some trades if they decide to hire Mike D'Antoni as the head coach.

Justin Grasso

76ers HC Search Down to Ty Lue and Mike D'Antoni?

With Billy Donovan out of the picture, is the 76ers' head coach search down to just Ty Lue and Mike D'Anotni?

Justin Grasso

76ers Rumors: Mike D'Antoni Rumblings Getting 'Much Louder'

As the Philadelphia 76ers continue to search for a new head coach, Mike D'Antoni rumblings are reportedly getting much louder.

Justin Grasso

Is Ben Simmons Viewed as a Top Player to Build Around?

After HoopsHype polled several NBA executives around the league regarding which top young players are the best to build around, Philadelphia 76ers' Ben Simmons earned quite a few votes.

Justin Grasso