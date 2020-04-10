All76ers
Embiid's the Best Center in NBA? Celtics' Jayson Tatum Believes It

Justin Grasso

With the NBA on hold without a return in sight at the moment, players around the league are looking for opportunities to still connect with their fans during this strange time. 

Fortunately, the internet exists. And while social media can oftentimes be detrimental to NBA players and people in general, social networks are saving the day as everybody is quarantined for however long. 

One app NBA players seem to prefer during this time is Instagram. Typically, Instagram is used for posting pictures. Nowadays, though, players have enough free time to go live on the app so they can chat with fans.

Boston Celtics star Jayson Tatum falls under that category of NBA players going on Instagram live to connect with his followers. And recently, he used the platform to get all of his NBA opinions out there.

During a live conversation with known basketball skills coach Pep Stanciel, Tatum was asked to offer up some personal opinions on the league this year. Who's the best player present? Who's the MVP? Best player at each position, etc. 

You won't be shocked to hear that Tatum picked LeBron James for the first two categories as the best player, and the NBA's MVP for the 2019-20 season. However, you just might be shocked to see Tatum's selections as he chose his personal best player for each position. 

Spoiler: Tatum remained humble and didn't include himself. 

Best guard in the league? Steph Curry. Shooting guard? Another former MVP, James Harden. Small Forward? Well, obviously it's LeBron. Power Forward? Here's where it gets interesting. Giannis Antetokounmpo is the NBA's reigning MVP. Before the league went on lockdown, he was the favorite to win again in a two-man battle with LeBron. 

But Jayson Tatum doesn't seem to care much. In his eyes, Lakers' Anthony Davis is the best in the biz at Power Forward. Last but not least, the best center in the league -- Joel Embiid. The Sixers' big man might have issues with staying healthy, but Tatum has seen a healthy Embiid at his best -- and it's a scary sight to see for Sixers opponents. 

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated. You can follow him on Twitter: @JGrasso_

