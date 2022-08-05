Skip to main content
Charlotte Hornets Expected to Face Philadelphia 76ers in Preseason

The Philadelphia 76ers have yet to release their preseason schedule for the upcoming run. However, multiple teams now have released theirs, revealing schedules with the Sixers on them.

A couple of weeks back, the Brooklyn Nets released their entire preseason schedule. To kick off their four-game schedule, the Nets will host the Sixers at the Barclays Center on October 3. The two teams will tip off at 7:30 pm. 

On Thursday, the Charlotte Hornets became the second team to reveal their schedule, with the Sixers on it. According to Rod Boone of The Charlotte Observer, the Sixers and the Hornets will battle it out for a preseason matchup on October 12. 

The game will serve as Charlotte’s preseason finale in South Philly. The Sixers and the Hornets are expected to tip-off at 7:00 pm.

Although the Sixers and the Hornets’ history against one another displays a tight record in favor of Charlotte, the Sixers have found a lot of success over the Hornets over the years.

To start the Doc Rivers era in Philadelphia, the Sixers swept the Hornets during the 2020-2021 season with three victories. After the February 2021 matchup, the Sixers picked up their 14th-straight win over Charlotte, keeping up their five-year win streak.

The trend continued last season. When the Sixers and the Hornets met in back-to-back games in December, the Sixers won both matchups, making it 16-straight. However, in January, Charlotte snapped the streak by defeating the Sixers 109-98.

Although the Hornets stopped a long run of losses against Philadelphia, the Sixers closed out the regular season series with a dominant 144-114 victory in April. Now, the two teams will see each other for the first time in October for a preseason battle ahead of the 2022-2023 season. 

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for All76ers, a Sports Illustrated channel. You can follow him for live updates on Twitter: @JGrasso_.

