Bulls Could Give Former 76ers GM Bryan Colangelo Another Chance

Justin Grasso

Right now, aside from the COVID-19 pandemic talks, the hot topic going around the NBA is the front office vacancy in Chicago. At the moment, the Chicago Bulls are looking to find a candidate to fill their Top Executive of Basketball Operations job. 

Over the last couple of days, the Bulls have been quite active in participating in interviews and considering a handful of prospects for the positive. However, no rumored candidate caused a commotion quite like their latest potential target.

Former Philadelphia 76ers President of Basketball Operations Bryan Colangelo has been out of the NBA for nearly two years now. After essentially being forced to step down from his position for the bizarre reason of trashing his own team via burner accounts on Twitter, Colangelo could be in line for a second chance.

On Wednesday, the Chicago Bulls not only thought of Colangelo as a potential target, but they've reportedly interviewed the former Sixers GM for the position, according to The Athletic's Shams Charania. 

Based on early reports, the Bulls haven't decided on whether they want to move forward with hiring Colangelo or not. Regardless of what they do, the decision to even give a Colangelo a shot at another chance running an NBA front office is quite a puzzling move.

After being accused of partaking in sending out tweets from anonymous accounts criticizing members of the Sixers at the time, Colangelo seemed like he was well on his way to being blacklisted from any future NBA jobs for good. 

But based on Chicago's recent interest in Colangelo, it seems the Bulls could look to forgive and forget his past -- offering up the former Sixers GM another chance. 

Justin Grasso

