Report: Clippers' Kawhi Leonard Underwent Surgery for Knee Injury

Kawhi Leonard's run in the 2021 NBA Playoffs ended prematurely when he suffered a knee injury during the second-round series against the Utah Jazz.

After helping the Los Angeles Clippers, even the series 2-2 with two-straight wins back in early June, the remainder of Leonard's postseason run was suddenly in jeopardy.

At first, Leonard's knee injury, which he suffered in Game 4 after playing nearly 35 minutes, seemed minor. As it seemed he would be back on the floor for the following outing, the Clippers shocked many when it was announced Leonard wouldn't play in Game 5 when he was initially listed as available.

From then on, Leonard's knee issues became a significant concern. For the next two games, the Clippers played without Leonard. Fortunately for the Clippers, Paul George and Los Angeles' supporting cast managed to pull off the upset win over the Jazz as they defeated them in Games 5 and 6 to close out the series.

As the Clippers advanced to the Western Conference Finals for the first time in team history, the organization wouldn't rule Leonard out for sure. With hopes of a potential return sometime in the near future, the Clippers refused to consider Leonard's season over.

By the time the Conference Finals rolled around, though, it was becoming clear that the Clippers were likely to play without their high-prized star. Leaning on George and the supporting cast, the Clippers got off to a rough start in the series against the Phoenix Suns as they dropped the first two games.

Although the Clippers put up a good fight while shorthanded, they lost the series to the Suns in six games. Now that their playoff run is over, Kawhi Leonard and the Clippers decided a medical procedure would be best to help get the All-Star back on track to being healthy.

According to Shams Charania of The Athletic, Leonard underwent surgery to repair a partially torn ACL. Right now, the timetable for his return is unclear. With training camp for the 2021-2022 season coming up in late September, and the regular season beginning in October, Leonard could be cutting it close.

However, he's proven he wouldn't rush back to the floor with past major injuries to avoid further setbacks. After a long and exhausting season this year, Leonard will more than likely take his time during his current recovery process.