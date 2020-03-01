All76ers
Clippers Welcome Back Sixers' Tobias Harris, Mike Scott at Staples Center

Justin Grasso

Not every player in the NBA is fortunate enough to stick around with the same franchise throughout their entire career. Philadelphia 76ers veteran forwards Tobias Harris and Mike Scott are two players who have been around a handful of teams before landing in Philly a little over a year ago.

Last season, Scott and Harris were teammates before they threw on a Sixers uniform. Scott, who was on his third NBA team, was a reserve forward for the Los Angeles Clippers. And although Harris was a starter for the Clippers last season, the veteran has seen his fair share amount of changes throughout his days in the NBA, which began in 2011.

Before the 2019 NBA trade deadline, the Clippers were looking to shop both Harris and Scott. Fortunately for them, the Sixers came calling. Not only did Scott and Harris find themselves in a solid situation on a contending team, but they both ended up inking multi-year deals for the Sixers during the offseason.

While they may no longer be a part of the Clippers' organization, they were still welcomed back with open arms for the first time on Sunday afternoon as the Sixers kickstarted a four-game road trip against LA at the Staples Center.

First, the Clippers introduced Mike Scott during a timeout. Since he only spent half of a season with the Clippers, his tribute wasn't much more than a welcome back. Harris, on the other hand, had a video put together for him by the Clippers with video clips they had from his two seasons in Los Angeles. As expected, both players had a nice welcome from the crowd for their first game back at the Staples Center.

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated. you can follow him on Twitter: @JGrasso_

