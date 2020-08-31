SI.com
College Basketball Expert "Assumes" Jay Wright Won't Coach 76ers

Justin Grasso

Exactly a week ago, the Philadelphia 76ers made it the end of an era. Seven years after hiring Brett Brown as the head coach, the Sixers are ready to move on. For the first time since 2013, the Sixers are going to search for their next head coach. And at this point, there have already been a handful of candidates linked to Philly.

One candidate, in particular, is no stranger to the Philadelphia connection. Villanova head coach Jay Wright was linked to the Sixers head coaching job years ago before Brett Brown was truly even on the hot seat. 

This time around, the situation isn't any different. As Wright continues to succeed at the collegiate level, the Sixers are understandably interested in getting him to take his coaching to the next level in the pros, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic.

Will it actually happen, though? One college basketball expert doesn't see it. Gary Parrish of CBS' 247 Sports believes that if any coach makes the jump from the NCAA to the NBA next season -- it's going to be Bill Self of Kansas -- and not Nova's Jay Wright.

“The next college coach to jump to the NBA could obviously be Villanova's Jay Wright, who is reportedly a candidate right now for the 76ers job. Will it be offered to him? I'm not sure. And would he take it if offered? Again, I'm not sure. But, for these purposes, for one reason or another, I'm going to assume Wright stays at Villanova. So my guess for the next college coach to move to the NBA is … Kansas' Bill Self."

Jay Wright loves the 76ers -- and 76ers fans love the idea of Jay Wright becoming the team's next head coach. Unfortunately for the masses who want to see it happen, there seems to be a better chance of Wright remaining at Nova, where he's already extremely successful as a head coach.

Plus, the 76ers are more than likely looking for a coach with a proven track record in the NBA at the moment. With two stars on board who need a coach that can get the best out of them while the championship window is still open, it's probably in the Sixers' best interest to avoid experimenting with an inexperienced coach for the time being. If Wright's interested in the job, the Sixers should hold an interview with him. But expecting the Sixers to snag Villanova's head coach moving forward is more than likely a pipe dream.

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated. You can follow him on Twitter: @JGrasso_

