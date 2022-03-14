Skip to main content
Danny Green Could Return for Sixers' Matchup vs. Nuggets

Last Monday, the Philadelphia 76ers were at full strength going into the matchup against the Chicago Bulls. Although the team missed its ten-time All-Star James Harden in the previous matchup against the Miami Heat, Harden returned to the floor after getting the night off to rest.

It was a positive sign the Sixers were fully healthy against the Bulls, but the trend couldn't last. Before halftime, Sixers veteran forward Danny Green suffered a finger injury. After going to the locker room early to get it checked out, Green was ruled out for the rest of the matchup. 

According to team officials, he was dealing with a finger laceration. 

When the Sixers returned to practice two days later, it was revealed that Green had to get stitches on his finger. Therefore, Doc Rivers anticipated Green missing Thursday's big matchup against the Brooklyn Nets.

Sure enough, he did. But Thursday's game wasn't the only outing Green was forced to miss. In addition to the Brooklyn matchup, Green was also ruled out for Sunday's game on the road against the Orlando Magic.

After missing the Sixers' last two games, Green could see the floor once again on Monday night when the team takes on the Denver Nuggets for the second time this year. According to Philadelphia's Monday afternoon injury report, Green has been upgraded to probable.

Therefore, barring any setbacks -- the veteran forward will have the opportunity to suit up and make his return.

Although Green started the year off in the Sixers' starting lineup, he recently found himself coming off the bench more often than not. While that could change at any time, Green will likely continue to serve a role off the bench if he definitely returns to the floor against the Nuggets on Monday night.

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated. You can follow him for live updates on Twitter: @JGrasso_.

