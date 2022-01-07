Danny Green Lands on Injury Report Ahead of Spurs Matchup

The Philadelphia 76ers were on a positive path to getting fully healthy once again. Unfortunately, the hits won't stop coming as the league-wide COVID-19 outbreak continues. However, the Sixers' setbacks go beyond the health and safety protocol.

Earlier this week, Sixers guard Shake Milton suffered a back injury in the second half of Philly's matchup against the Houston Rockets. After being ruled out for the remainder of the matchup, Milton's status for Wednesday night's game against the Orlando Magic was immediately questioned.

When the Sixers released their injury report for the Orlando matchup, Milton was ruled out due to a back contusion. The team also missed Tyrese Maxey, Matisse Thybulle, Paul Reed, Ben Simmons, and Jaden Springer as well.

While the Sixers will get another reinforcement back in the mix on Friday when they take on the San Antonio Spurs, they might miss another one of their veterans as Danny Green has been added to the injury report once again.

What's Going on With Green?

When Philadelphia released its early injury report on Thursday night, Green was among two new names to pop up alongside the second-year guard Isaiah Joe.

While Joe's leg injury was known as he suffered it early during Wednesday night's game in Orlando and remained off the court for the rest of the matchup, Green played his entire 24-minute shift without suffering any notable setback.

However, it turns out Green is dealing with calf tightness. It's unclear if Green suffered his minor setback before or during Wednesday's game in Orlando. If it occurred before, that might explain his struggles against the Magic.

As the veteran forward played just under 25 minutes in the starting lineup on Wednesday, Green had a forgettable night as he had zeros across the board on the stat sheet. And it wasn't until late in the second half when Green even attempted a shot. He wrapped up the game 0-2 from the field.

Now, Green's status is up in the air for Friday night against one of his former teams, the San Antonio Spurs. If Green is ruled out, it won't be his first time missing action this year. As Green's battled through physical setbacks and a case of COVID-19 this season, he's missed 11 of Philadelphia's 37 games this year. Friday night could be his 12th absence of the season.

