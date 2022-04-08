Danny Green Receives Praise in Toronto for Championship Success

Back before he was a member of the Philadelphia 76ers, veteran wing Danny Green had stints with several teams. After spending a large chunk of his career with the San Antonio Spurs, Green was moved to the Toronto Raptors ahead of the 2018-2019 NBA season.

That year, the Raptors were thriving, with Kawhi Leonard headlining the team. After they defeated the Orlando Magic in the first round of the playoffs, the Raptors and the Sixers met for a tight seven-game series in the second round.

Right after the Sixers fell short to the Raptors in Game 7, Toronto moved on to the Eastern Conference Finals to face the Milwaukee Bucks. After taking the Bucks down, the Raptors punched their ticket to the 2019 NBA Finals.

For the second time in his career, Green won an NBA Championship as the Raptors defeated the Golden State Warriors. While Green was under contract with the Raptors for the following year, Toronto moved him to the Los Angeles Lakers in the offseason.

Green expected to get his Raptors championship ring as a member of the Lakers, but the COVID-19 pandemic prevented it from happening during the 2019-2020 season. And although Green faced the Raptors numerous times last season as he was a member of the Sixers, the Raptors weren't playing in Toronto. Therefore, the pregame ring ceremony was put on the backburner for the second time.

The third time wasn't a charm, either. The Sixers paid a visit to Toronto back in December, but the COVID-19 restrictions meant Scotiabank Arena wouldn't have a packed house for the night. Therefore, Green and the Raptors pushed it back once more. On Thursday, it finally happened. Danny Green received his Raptors championship ring from the 2018-2019 season.

Cheers for Danny Green

Before Thursday's game between the Sixers and the Raptors tipped off, Toronto's organization put together a video to honor the veteran forward. Shortly after, Green was met by Raptors All-Star Fred VanVleet, who gifted Green his Finals ring.

It seems the pregame ceremony was a motivational moment for the veteran because he followed up with his best outing of the year. After getting the start for an absent Matisse Thybulle, Green checked in for nearly 40 minutes on Thursday.

During that time on the court, Green nailed six of his seven threes. Although the Raptors spoiled Green's return to Toronto as the Sixers were defeated, Green had himself a stellar outing as he accounted for 18 points.

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated. You can follow him for live updates on Twitter: @JGrasso_.