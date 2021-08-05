Danny Green Returns to Sixers After Gaining Interest From Celtics, Lakers

When the Philadelphia 76ers brought in Dwight Howard and Danny Green ahead of last season, the team was adding two key veterans that brought vocal leadership and championship experience to the table.

The Sixers could've benefitted from bringing both guys back next year to try and run it back with better results in the playoffs, but Howard took his talents back to the Los Angeles Lakers' bench, where he signed a one-year deal.

Green, on the other hand, had interest from a handful of teams including the Boston Celtics and the Los Angeles Lakers. For the last few days, the 34-year-old three-and-D forward has been weighing out his options. One day after the start of free agency, it was reported that Green and the Sixers had conversations about a potential deal, but there wasn't too much traction.

As the day went on Wednesday, the Sixers' front office and Green's representatives worked out a deal so the veteran sharpshooter could return to the Sixers for next season and beyond.

According to Harrison Sanford, Green's podcast co-host, the former second-round pick will return to Philadelphia on a two-year deal. The contract is reportedly worth up to $20 million over the next two seasons.

By bringing Green back, the Sixers know they get a reliable three-point shooter in the starting lineup. In 69 games last season, Green drained 40-percent of his threes while averaging just under 10 points per game.

Not only was Green a solid on-court addition to last year's Sixers team, but he was also a much-needed veteran presence. As a three-time champion, Green has been battle-tested in the postseason and has the kind of championship experience that not many players do. As the Sixers want to make a championship run as early as next year, they'll need all of the championship experience they can get.

