Green Has Yet to Connect With Simmons Since Returning to Sixers

When the Sixers' 2021 NBA Playoff run ended back in June, veteran forward Danny Green was unsure about where he would play next season. With his contract expiring, Green was set to become an unrestricted free agent.

From the conclusion of last season up to the opening of free agency, Green had players from all over trying to recruit him. From the Sixers, Tobias Harris and Joel Embiid were cited as two players that kept in contact with Green as they made it clear they wanted the veteran sharpshooter back.

As far as former Sixers go, Green also mentioned that Dwight Howard tried to convince him to return to the Los Angeles Lakers while George Hill was doing some recruiting for the Milwaukee Bucks.

While Green considered all options throughout the first few days of free agency, he returned to the Sixers on a team-friendly, two-year deal. Mentioning that he had "unfinished business" in Philly, the veteran looks forward to running it back with last year's starting lineup. Of course, if the lineup even looks the same.

Joel Embiid, Tobias Harris, and Seth Curry are all locked in for next year. While Ben Simmons is signed on with the Sixers contractually, the veteran guard could be dealt at any point this offseason. At this point, it's been reported that Simmons has cut off communication with some, if not, most Sixers at this point.

When asked about whether he's spoken to Simmons since his return or not this offseason, Green revealed he hasn't talked to Simmons since around the time their season ended with a devastating Game 7 loss to the Atlanta Hawks.

"Last time I spoke to Ben was probably around the Fourth of July weekend," Green said this week. "It was just early to try to give him his space. I know a lot of people, the media is on his head, a lot of people talking about him. Ben's not a text type of guy, so I sent a text, and he'll respond a little bit later randomly, but he's more of a FaceTime type of guy. I haven't spoken to him in a little while. I haven't been able to FaceTime him. I have a lot going on with the wedding, so there's a lot going on on my end as well."

As Green's been one of Simmons' biggest supporters following the second-round series against the Hawks, it's a bit shocking to know they haven't talked in over a month at this point. However, Green plans to change that soon. "I will FaceTime him in the near coming weeks after this wedding is over," Green added. "I'll be out in LA. I have a house there, and I'll check up on him."

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated. You can follow him for live updates on Twitter: @JGrasso_.