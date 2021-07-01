Saric, Several Former Sixers Reach NBA Finals With Suns

The Western Conference officially found out its representative in the 2021 NBA Finals on Wednesday night. As the Phoenix Suns and the Los Angeles Clippers met for Game 6 at the Staples Center in Los Angeles, Phoenix needed just one more win to punch its ticket to the NBA Finals this season.

They were off to a solid start on Wednesday night. Through the first half, the Suns possessed a 66-57 lead over the shorthanded Clippers. Although the Clippers started showing signs of a potential comeback in the making before heading into the fourth quarter, the Suns were showing no signs of breaking down.

In the end, it became known that Game 6 belonged to the Suns all along. As they dominated 130-103, the Suns clinched a spot in the NBA Finals for the first time since the 1992-1993 NBA season, when Charles Barkley was on their team.

As Phoenix celebrates the Suns' eventual trip to the Finals where they'll face either the Milwaukee Bucks or the Atlanta Hawks, Philadelphia 76ers fans are showing some love to some of their former players and coaches who're with the Suns.

Which Former Sixers are Headed to the Finals?

Dario Saric, one of the key members of the Sixers' infamous process, will reach the NBA Finals before stars such as Joel Embiid and Ben Simmons. The 27-year-old power forward was a highly touted pick for the Sixers during the 2014 NBA Draft.

After getting selected 12th overall by the Orlando Magic and traded to the Sixers on the same night, many speculated that Saric would never come to the United States to play with the struggling Sixers despite the Croatian forward giving the team his word.

However, once he finished up a two-season stint in Turkey, Saric made his way onto the Sixers. For two full seasons, Saric was a key member of the 76ers. By year three, he became one of Philly's most valuable trade chips. Therefore, the Sixers sent Saric in a package to the Minnesota Timberwolves in the deal that netted Philly Jimmy Butler.

After playing 13 games for the Sixers and 68 games for the Timberwolves in 2018-2019, Saric eventually found himself traded to the Suns. As a key member of Phoenix's rotation, Saric will officially become the first key member of the process to land in the NBA Finals -- and he isn't the only former Sixer to get there.

Monty Williams didn't spend too much time with the Sixers, but he was a top assistant on the coaching staff once upon a time. During the 2018-2019 season, Williams worked under former Sixers head coach Brett Brown. After one year in Philly, Williams landed the Suns' head coaching job. Despite missing the playoffs in year one last year, Williams helped Phoenix totally turn things around this season.

In addition to Saric and Williams, a few other former Sixers have a hand in helping the Suns out this year. Former Sixers second-round pick Willie Green serves as an assistant under Williams' coaching staff. Another former 76ers assistant from 2017 to last season, Kevin Young, also coaches with Williams.

Although it was a short-lived stint, former NBA power forward Mark Bryant played some games in a Sixers uniform in 2002. He's now an assistant for the Suns. Last, but certainly not least, former Sixers head coach Randy Ayers will assist Williams in the NBA Finals this year.

Ayers, who joined the Sixers' organization in 1999, was hired as the team's head coach for the 2003-2004 season. Unfortunately, he was cut loose after 52 games as the Sixers got off to a 21-31 start. Although Ayers never found himself back in charge of a coaching staff, he's carved out a solid career as an assistant. Now, he's looking to pick up his first ring as an assistant in Phoenix.

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated. You can follow him for live updates on Twitter: @JGrasso_.