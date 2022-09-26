Daryl Morey, Doc Rivers Optimistic About PJ Tucker's Health

Over the offseason, the Philadelphia 76ers snagged an Eastern Conference rival’s key player by landing PJ Tucker after a stint with the Miami Heat.

Following Philadelphia’s Game 6 loss against the Heat in the second round of the 2022 NBA Playoffs, Sixers center Joel Embiid praised Tucker and mentioned that Philly’s front office needed to find a similar player to add to the Sixers’ roster.

After Tucker declined his player option with the Heat for the 2022-2023 season, the Sixers pounced on the chance to add Tucker. In the opening minutes of free agency this past summer, Tucker agreed to a three-year deal with the 76ers.

On Monday, the Sixers reunited in Camden, New Jersey for their annual NBA media day. For the first time, Tucker was set to don a 76ers uniform before participating in training camp, which begins on Tuesday.

Moments before Sixers President of Basketball Operations Daryl Morey addressed the media alongside head coach Doc Rivers, the team announced Tucker underwent surgery in the offseason.

“P.J. Tucker had an arthroscopic procedure on his left knee,” the Sixers announced via statement. “He’s been cleared for on-court work and will participate in training camp in Charleston, South Carolina.”

After media day the Sixers will travel to Charleston, South Carolina for their week-long training camp. Fortunately for the Sixers, Tucker won’t miss any time as the team prepares for the upcoming season.

"It was a late summer, ten-minute procedure," said Daryl Morey, regarding Tucker’s offseason surgery. "He's already back on the floor, and we're excited."

"We're not that concerned about it," Rivers added. "He's a guy that we're looking forward to having in the fold, and we're gonna keep him healthy all year. That's the goal."

The Sixers will keep an eye on Tucker’s health this upcoming season considering his age and the latest procedure. However, the team is optimistic he won’t need any limitations.

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for All76ers, a Sports Illustrated channel. You can follow him for live updates on Twitter: @JGrasso_.