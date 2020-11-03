Following a disappointing end to the 2019-2020 NBA season, many believed the Philadelphia 76ers are far from competing for a championship. After making multiple blockbuster moves, big signings, and allowing other notable players to walk over the last two years, there's a belief the current roster is doomed.

On Monday, Sixers' new President of Basketball Operations Daryl Morey made it clear that's not the case. And the team's new head coach backed the former Houston Rockets General Manager up with that sentiment.

Last month, Morey was running a team stacked with two stars in James Harden and Russell Westbrook. After 14 seasons in Houston, though, Morey was ready to move on from being a basketball General Manager for the time being. Then, 76ers Managing Partner Josh Harris and General Manager Elton Brand called.

Although Morey expressed interest in taking time away from the game, he admitted on Monday that inheriting the current Sixers roster wasn't an option in his book. "My goal is to win a championship, so whatever gets us there is what we'll do," Morey stated on Monday. "But I would say to have two star-plus players in 24 and 26 years old, that is why I couldn't get Doc Rivers to come interview in Houston."

Before he stepped down from the Rockets' GM position, Daryl Morey was leading a head coaching search. Like Brand and the Sixers, Morey attempted to get Rivers to come and check out Houston once he was fired from the Los Angeles Clippers. Rivers would never go to any city other than Philly, though. And once he showed up -- he only left to go home and see his family before making it back to the Sixers' headquarters.

"[Doc Rivers] saw this roster, and he said, 'It's amazing,' and 'Sorry I couldn't fly to Houston to meet with you, Daryl,'" Morey said. "And then, obviously, I end up here a couple of weeks later -- It was pretty cool." Just because Morey and Rivers like the Joel Embiid, Ben Simmons-led roster doesn't mean changes aren't inevitable.

While the Sixers are knocking on the door of becoming championship contenders out of the Eastern Conference, the roster is still far from perfect. Morey's got a lot of work to do this season, and it could be another busy year filled with some notable moves as Morey and Brand have both established themselves as deal-makers in the trade market.

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated. You can follow him on Twitter: @JGrasso_