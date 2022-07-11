Skip to main content
Daryl Morey, Sixers Make Mike Foster Signing Official

The Philadelphia 76ers started off their free agency period with a series of quick signings. When the free agency floodgates opened up a couple of weeks ago, the Sixers agreed to an expected three-year deal worth over $30 million with the veteran forward, P.J. Tucker.

Shortly after the 76ers agreed to a deal with Tucker, they landed the veteran Danuel House Jr. Not too long after the news broke about Tucker and House, the Sixers then went on to bring in last year’s NBA G League MVP, Trevelin Queen. 

Lost in the news of free agency was the agreement between the 76ers and former NBA G League Ignite standout Mike Foster Jr., a contract that became official on Sunday night.

During the 2022 NBA Draft, the Sixers possessed just one selection. As the Brooklyn Nets deferred Philly’s first-round pick to 2023, the Sixers went on the clock with the 23rd overall pick.

However, the Sixers didn’t make a pick. Instead, they sent the veteran sharpshooter Danny Green to Memphis and the 23rd pick in exchange for De’Anthony Melton. While Melton was the Sixers’ only acquisition during the draft, Philly landed a rookie after the big event concluded.

Foster Jr., who went undrafted last month, agreed to join the 76ers. On Sunday night, Sixers President of Basketball Operations Daryl Morey announced the signing. Last year, Foster Jr. opted to play with the G League Ignite rather than playing in the NCAA. 

With the Ignite, Foster averaged 15 points and nine rebounds in 25 games. Now, he’s participating with the Sixers’ Summer League team on an Exhibit 10 deal, according to Noah Levick of NBC Sports Philadelphia

