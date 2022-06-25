Danny Green didn't hesitate to admit that his future in Philadelphia was in question following the 2021-2022 NBA season. On a recent episode of his podcast 'Inside the Green Room,' Green mentioned that he was unsure whether he would play for the Philadelphia 76ers next season or not.

"I don't know what they're gonna do," the veteran said last month. "It's a business. You just expect the worst and hope for the best. But I know the fact that I'm not gonna be able to play at the start of the season, and they're assuming most of the season. But for me, I think I would be able to play at least half the season or at least the tail end of the season before playoffs. They might say, not pick it up. Or they might trade it. That's part of the business. So we haven't spoken yet."

Fast forward a month later, and the latter situation happened. Leading up to the 2022 NBA Draft, the Sixers were rumored to be shopping the 23rd overall pick in the draft along with Danny Green. When the Sixers went on the clock with the pick this past Thursday night, they didn't bring in a new rookie.

Instead, Daryl Morey and the Sixers front office struck a not-so-surprising deal with the Memphis Grizzlies during the final minutes of the 23rd selection.

By sending Green and the first-round pick, which became David Roddy, to Memphis, the Sixers received the young veteran De'Anthony Melton in return.

"Heading into the draft, we had a goal of strengthening our rotation," said Morey on Friday when the trade became official. "We accomplished that by acquiring De'Anthony Melton. He is a young, tough, and talented two-way player who can impact the game on multiple levels. We think he will thrive here, and we're excited to add him to our roster."

With Green Memphis-bound, he wraps up a two-season stint with the Sixers.

Back in 2020, the Sixers landed Green via trade with the Oklahoma City Thunder. In the deal that got Al Horford off the Sixers' books, Green was the main piece they got in return. Following his first season with the 76ers, Green hit the free agency market to weigh his options.

Ultimately, the veteran forward returned to Philadelphia through a two-year contract, which wasn't guaranteed for the second season. It's unclear if the Sixers would've attempted to move Green or not if he hadn't suffered a knee injury in the playoffs, but once it was realized that the 35-year-old might miss significant time in 2022-2023, the Sixers started shopping him around.

With Green officially on his way out, Sixers President Daryl Morey thanked the veteran for his contributions over the last couple of seasons.

"First and foremost, I want to thank Danny Green for everything he gave the Sixers organization over the last two seasons," said Morey. "He was a veteran leader, a consummate professional on and off the court, and made us all better. I wish him continued success in his recovery and look forward to seeing him back on the cour".”

Green vowed to return by the time the 2023 All-Star break rolls around. While that's a challenging task to accomplish, the veteran sharpshooter is motivated to get back on the court sooner than later. And when he does, Green will more than likely suit up for a young Memphis team that could use his veteran leadership.

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for All76ers, a Sports Illustrated channel. You can follow him for live updates on Twitter: @JGrasso_.

More Sixers News:

High Hopes for Springer: When the Philadelphia 76ers selected Jaden Springer late in the first round of the 2021 NBA Draft, they knew the young guard would take some time to develop before he could garner a legitimate role on the Sixers’ roster. After spending time in the G League last season, the Sixers are hoping that Springer could become a role player on the main roster for next season. CLICK HERE TO READ MORE

Harden Working on a New Deal?: Sixers star James Harden has an option attached to his contract for next season, which he mentioned he planned to pick up on several occasions throughout the 2021-2022 season. While Harden is likely to follow through with that plan, there are talks of a possible short-term extension being executed. CLICK HERE TO READ MORE