Details About James Harden’s New Contract With Sixers

James Harden didn’t leave any doubt that he would return to the Philadelphia 76ers for next season.

After getting traded by the Brooklyn Nets in exchange for Ben Simmons, Seth Curry, Andre Drummond, and draft picks at the trade deadline in February, Harden didn’t pick up his player option for next season right away.

Harden made it clear that the decision not to pick up his option at the time wasn’t about weighing his options about his future since he was committed to the Sixers beyond the 2021-2022 season.

After the Sixers were eliminated in the second round of the 2022 NBA Playoffs, Harden re-stated his commitment to the team. “I’ll be here,” said Harden, following Philly’s Game 6 loss to the Miami Heat.

The question then became whether Harden would pick up his $47 million player option or re-sign with the Sixers on a brand new deal.

Throughout the start of the offseason, all signs pointed toward Harden picking up his option. However, the star guard declined his nearly $50 million option so he could take a pay cut and offer the Sixers flexibility in free agency.

A couple of weeks following the start of free agency, Harden signed his new short-term deal with the Sixers, as expected. On Wednesday night, ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reported the details of Harden’s brand new contract with the Sixers.

Details of the Deal

Harden signed a two-year contract with the 76ers on Wednesday night. As expected, he’ll make less than his $47 million option and will take on a $33 million salary for the 2022-2023 season.

Once again, Harden has a player option attached to his deal. If he opts to play with the Sixers for the 2023-2024 season, Harden will make $35 million. If he wants out of the contract early, the star guard could again decline his option and hit the free agency market.

Harden’s new contract is a win-win situation for both sides. For the 76ers, they get their most reliable playmaker back in the mix at a discounted price, which helped them add prospects such as P.J. Tucker and Danuel House.

Meanwhile, Harden gets an opportunity to play an entire season with Joel Embiid and the Sixers in hopes of earning his first NBA title. If Harden feels good about his situation beyond next season, he can return without negotiating a new deal. If not, the star guard could hit the open market again to find a different situation or possibly a better contract.

