Ben Simmons Posts He's Working Out With John Wall

As Ben Simmons holdout rumors fill up the internet, Sixers fans and NBA analysts are trying to piece together hypothetical trades involving the three-time All-Star. Simmons was linked to trades involving stars such as Damian Lillard and Bradley Beal at the start of the summer.

Lately, there's been a lot of talk regarding a possible Simmons swap for Houston Rockets veteran John Wall. Last season, Wall found himself traded to the Rockets as the Washington Wizards replaced him with Russell Westbrook.

Wall had himself a solid year after missing the entire 2019-2020 season due to an Achilles injury. In 40 games, the veteran guard averaged 20 points while hitting on 40-percent of his shots from the field and 32-percent of his threes.

Although he had a nice bounce-back year in Houston, the Rockets are willing to move on from the veteran guard as they are in the midst of a rebuild and want to begin working with their new regime of guards.

Therefore, Wall won't play for the Rockets in 2021-2022. While Houston doesn't intend to buy out Wall, they are more than willing to trade him away. However, dishing out his contract will be difficult. The Sixers can afford it by sending Ben Simmons to Houston, but the chances of the 76ers swapping their 25-year-old three-time All-Star for the 31-year-old injury-prone Wall are low.

But that hasn't stopped anybody from talking about a potential trade between the Sixers and the Rockets involving the two veteran guards. And as basketball fans continue to discuss the unlikely scenario -- Simmons and Wall have ironically been working out together this offseason.

On Tuesday, Simmons posted a picture of Wall to his Instagram story. Although Simmons didn't add an actual caption, he did tag the Rockets guard, followed by a crying laughing emoji.

Had Wall been spotted working out with any other member of the Sixers' current roster, it would probably cause a lot of speculation about a potential trade. Simmons working out with Wall, however, doesn't indicate much. As the star guard made it clear he won't play another minute for the Sixers, Simmons won't be doing any potential recruiting for Philly.

