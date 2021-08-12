Doc Rivers Adds Longtime Boston Celtics Assistant to Sixers Staff

When the Philadelphia 76ers moved on from Brett Brown after seven seasons, the team's coaching staff was totally revamped. As the Sixers searched long and hard for Brown's replacement, considering notable names such as Mike D'Antoni, Tyronn Lue, and Billy Donovan, the team pounced on the opportunity to hire Doc Rivers as soon as the future Hall of Famer hit the open market after his stint with the Clippers.

Once the Sixers added Rivers, he started putting together quite the staff in Philadelphia. Rivers added one of his top assistants from his Clippers staff, Sam Cassell. He also brought on former Sacramento Kings head coach Dave Joerger, who also received head coaching interest last offseason.

Another notable name Rivers added last year was longtime Indiana Pacers assistant coach Dan Burke. This offseason, the Sixers were expected to lose a couple of names on the staff as the team finished the 2020-2021 season at the top of the Eastern Conference. Typically, teams that finish high tend to lose assistants as up-and-coming organizations look to offer promotions.

Several members of Rivers' staff became head coach candidates this offseason, but the group mostly stayed intact. And now, they'll get even stronger as Rivers is adding a longtime Boston Celtics assistant coach to his Philly staff.

According to Derek Bodner of The Athletic, the Sixers are adding now-former Celtics assistant Jamie Young ahead of the 2021-2022 season. The Indiana native started working with the Celtics in the year of 2000. During his first seven seasons in Boston, he served as a video coordinator. From 2007-2011, he was an advanced scout.

After spending over 20 years with the Celtics organization, Young stepped away from the Cs. As Boston's coaching staff changed this offseason, Young felt it was time to move on. Now, he'll reunite with former Celtics head coach and current Sixers head coach Doc Rivers in Philadelphia.

