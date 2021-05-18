Doc Rivers Always Believed Simmons and Embiid Fit Together

The fit of Sixers' cornerstones Joel Embiid and Ben Simmons has been a topic for discussion for years among local and national media. Since the bursting on the scene together, many have questioned if their styles of play can co-exist together in the long term.

Fast forward to today, and the duo continues to be successful together. They have led the Sixers to the top seed in the Eastern Conference for the first time in 20 years.

Along with team success, they both have seen individual success as well. Embiid will likely finish top-three in MVP voting this season, and Simmons is a favorite to win Defensive Player of the Year.

While many have believed the Sixers would be better off splitting up the All-Star duo, one person who didn't buy into that hype was Doc Rivers.

When Rivers first arrived in Philadelphia, he spoke about the duo. Saying that the narrative on them needed to be changed from "they can't win" to "they haven't won yet."

Towards the end of the season, Rivers also brought up their relationship. Stating that there were never any personal issues between the two, and they've grown closer together throughout this season.

Before Sunday's regular-season finale, Rivers reflected on his first season coaching the Sixers. One thing that he said didn't surprise him is that Embiid and Simmons could thrive together.

"I knew Ben and Joel can play together. Everything I heard coming in here is that they couldn't, and I kept saying I don't understand that. Why would people think that? I don't think it's a surprise though, I think it's what we saw coming in," Rivers said pregame.

When a Hall of Fame head coach is saying things like this, there is added weight to it. Not only has Rivers said they could succeed together, but he put them in a position to do so.

As the two look determined to lead the Sixers deep into the playoffs, it might be time to lay that old narrative to rest.

Kevin McCormick covers the Philadelphia 76ers for South Jersey's 97.3 ESPN and Sports Illustrated. You can follow him on Twitter: @KevinMcCNBA.