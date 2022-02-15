Doc Rivers Discusses Plan for Millsap Ahead of Sixers Debut

When the Philadelphia 76ers face the Boston Celtics in South Philly on Tuesday night, one of the Sixers' newest members will be making their debut.

Veteran forward/center Paul Millsap was a part of Philadelphia's blockbuster trade with the Brooklyn Nets last week. As the Sixers sent away Ben Simmons, Seth Curry, Andre Drummond, and a couple of draft picks, they landed James Harden and Millsap in return.

Neither player was with the team on Friday following the trade deadline. Therefore, they both missed last Friday's matchup against the Oklahoma City Thunder. The following night when the Sixers took on the Cleveland Cavaliers, Millsap and Harden were inactive once again.

At this point, it's become clear that Harden's debut will be put on hold for a bit. As the superstar guard has been battling hamstring tightness over the last few weeks, the Sixers are taking it slow by easing Harden into the swing of things.

The former MVP will miss Tuesday's game against Boston and Thursday's game against Milwaukee. He'll also miss the 2022 NBA All-Star Game, which will take place on Sunday night. While we know Harden's out through the All-Star break, it's unclear when his Sixers debut will come.

As for Millsap, though, he's on pace to get his first set of action for the Sixers on Tuesday night against Boston. When he was with the Nets, Millsap appeared in just 23 games earlier this year. His appearance against the Los Angeles Clippers on December 27 was the last time he saw the court on the Nets.

The Plan for Millsap

"I don't know yet, honestly," said Rivers in regards to Millsap's role for Tuesday night. "We're probably gonna throw him in at some point and just see how it goes."

Last week, after the Sixers acquired Millsap, Rivers made it known that he plans to play Millsap more at the center position rather than the four. On Tuesday, Rivers confirmed he didn't change his mind about that.

"Yeah, I just think... I don't know how to use him," Rivers admitted. "Honestly, I've never coached him. The way he's played in the past, he's been a guy that pops a lot at that five spot. A lot of the times, we want him to roll. Honestly, if he's out there, we are literally figuring out what we want to do right in front of you, and I can't tell you what that is," he finished.

The Sixers and the Celtics are set to take tip-off at 7:30 PM ET. on Tuesday. Although Millsap likely won't get a ton of minutes, it seems he's set to make his debut in Philadelphia on Tuesday night.

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated. You can follow him for live updates on Twitter: @JGrasso_.