Doc Rivers Discusses Curry, Allen Before Sixers Face Warriors

The Philadelphia 76ers are set to host the Golden State Warriors on Saturday. With Steph Curry in South Philly for the first time this season, the superstar guard has a chance to make NBA history as he approaches Ray Allen's three-point shooting record.

While knocking down ten three-pointers in Saturday night's game alone is a tall task, Curry's proven before it can be done. And he could break the record right in front of Doc Rivers, who coached Ray Allen in the past.

Before Saturday's game, Rivers discussed the legendary shooter and the future Hall of Famer. While he couldn't compare the two, the Sixers head coach still offered tons of praise for both Allen and Curry, as they've proven to be two of the top shooters in NBA history.

"They're both terrific shooters," said Rivers on Saturday. "It's funny, Steph just his imagination and the threes that he's made off the dribble from the point and the places that he made them from just made him an unbelievable shooter. There are just different eras. One guy said, 'We didn't play that way when we played. We didn't take that many threes.' Yet, Ray was still able to get the record he got with the way we played."

Curry's on pace to break Allen's record much quicker than Allen did. When the former sharpshooter knocked down his 2,973rd three, he was in year 18. Meanwhile, Curry will get it done in year 13. Regardless of how fast it takes Curry to get it done, Rivers wants to make sure both players get their proper credit.

"You can't take anything away from either one of them," Rivers finished. "[Greatest] three shooters of all time Steph, Ray they're all great, and no one wants to guard any of them. I'll put it that way."

Curry and the Warriors will take the floor in South Philly to face the Sixers at 8:30 on Saturday night. As the guard needs just ten more threes to beat the record, the Golden State guard will likely be hunting deep shots all night long.

