Going into Game 1 of the second-round series against the Miami Heat, the Philadelphia 76ers knew they would be down a key star.

During Philadelphia's Game 6 victory over the Toronto Raptors in the first round of the playoffs, Embiid suffered an orbital fracture and a mild concussion after taking an elbow to the face on the defensive end.

As a result, the big man was ruled out indefinitely. Embiid was ruled out for the Sixers' Game 1 matchup against the Miami Heat, as expected. Therefore, 76ers head coach Doc Rivers rolled with several replacements on Monday night.

While the second-year forward/center Paul Reed acted as Embiid's primary backup during the first round, Reed continued to come off the bench in the second round. That decision led to Rivers starting the veteran big man DeAndre Jordan in Embiid's absence, a decision that was met with a lot of criticism.

Rivers Explains Rolling With Jordan

“We talked to our guys, and they wanted a big roller," said Rivers regarding his decision to start Jordan over Reed. "I thought in the second half, that’s how he has to play every night. Those first four or five minutes were great from him. That’s what we need. We love Paul (Reed), but we don’t need Paul in foul trouble. That’s why you don’t wanna start him.”



The Sixers didn't necessarily thrive in the first four minutes of Monday's game with Jordan out on the floor. As a minus-12 with two turnovers, Jordan couldn't prevent Philadelphia from falling into a 14-point hole against Miami.

Those first few minutes of the game ended up being Jordan's only first-half shift. However, Rivers went back to the veteran big man in the second half. In total, DeAndre Jordan played 17 minutes in the Game 1 loss to Miami.

“We like DJ,” said Rivers after the game. “We’re gonna keep starting him whether you like it or not. That’s what we’re gonna do because our guys believe in him. At halftime, we asked our key guys because we were thinking about it because I thought Paul Millsap gave us some decent minutes, and to a man, that’s where they wanted to go.”

The Sixers will more than likely continue to roll with a center-by-committee approach moving forward, but it seems Jordan will continue leading the team in minutes at the center position while starting for the Sixers.

