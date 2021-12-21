Rivers Has Heavy Praise for Embiid After Sixers Defeat Celtics

The Philadelphia 76ers entered Monday night's game versus the Boston Celtics with a shorthanded roster while in the midst of a three-game losing streak. With a handful of players already ruled out, the Sixers also had three key starters listed as questionable in Joel Embiid, Danny Green, and Tyrese Maxey.

Maxey, the Sixers' second-year guard, was ruled out for the second-straight game on Monday night as his quad contusion continues to bother him. As for Embiid and Green, they got the green light to go in Boston.

The Sixers needed a big night from their starters, considering injuries have decimated their bench, and they got it from guys like Tobias Harris, Seth Curry, and especially the four-time All-Star center, Joel Embiid.

While all of the starters played a crucial part in the road victory over the Celtics, nobody flashed more than last year's MVP runner-up.

Doc Rivers Praises Embiid

"He was awesome," said Sixers head coach Doc Rivers after the game in Boston regarding Joel Embiid.

As the Sixers needed a player to take over the game and do it all, Embiid became that guy. On the defensive end, he made big plays, collecting two steals and blocking four shots. Offensively, he showed flashes as a playmaker by collecting five assists.

While Embiid was fantastic in all aspects of the game on Monday, nothing was more impressive than his scoring -- especially in crunch time.

[RELATED: Sixers vs. Celtics Player Observations]

In the first half, Embiid drained seven of his 14 shots from the field. He went 3-4 from the charity stripe and wrapped up the first two quarters with 17 points. After another decent showing in the third quarter, Embiid went into the final period of the night with 24 points.

But his fourth-quarter performance was easily his best of the year. Getting up seven shots in his last ten minutes on the floor, Embiid knocked down four tough attempts. He also went to the free-throw line five times and hit on nine of his ten attempts for 17 points. Overall, he finished the night with a game-high of 41 points in 40 minutes.

"He took his shots," Rivers continued. "What we talk about with him every day, make or miss, just get your shot. Get the shot you want, and I thought he did that. I thought Seth (Curry) did that as well. Our execution down the stretch was absolutely perfect. The spacing, I think we got two threes off their spacing out the post was perfect. That was pretty good."

Embiid and the Sixers broke out of their three-game slump on Monday night by picking up their 16th win of the season in Boston. Now, they'll get the next couple of days off before returning to their home court on Thursday to face the Atlanta Hawks.

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated. You can follow him for live updates on Twitter: @JGrasso_.