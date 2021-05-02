Doc Rivers Hints at a Deep Playoff Rotation for Sixers

As the playoffs get closer, teams are beginning to tighten up their rotations. This is something that the Philadelphia 76ers have not been able to do as they dealt with the injury bug.

Now that the team is back to full health, Doc Rivers can experiment more with his lineups. Even with having all of his players back, we have still seen all of the same rotations we have become accustomed to this season.

One lineup Rivers has been fond of all year is the all-bench unit. While it has struggled at times, the second unit has thrived as of late.

After Friday's win over the Atlanta Hawks, Rivers would be asked about playing this lineup in the postseason. He went on to give a rather shocking answer.

"I'm going to stay with what we have. That doesn't mean we won't, but this is a group that has proven that they can do that now. There may be a mixture more, where there's always a starter with that group, but for the most part, I'm not skipping this group on the floor," said Rivers.

With just nine games to go in the regular season, Rivers still refuses to commit to a number for his playoff rotation. This could be a tactic to keep all the players motivated, or he does intend to play this many players in the playoffs.

Based on previous comments about this topic, it feels like lineups could be matchup-based. Rivers has even said previously that rookie Tyrese Maxey could see playing time.

Having multiple playable guys off the bench does give the Sixers optionality. Situational-based lineups could give the Sixers an edge, as opposing teams can't easily prepare for them.

What stood out most was his talk about mixing up the lineups. Come playoffs, the all-bench lineup shouldn't be used. One of Joel Embiid, Ben Simmons, or Tobias Harris needs to be on the floor at all times.

Whether he does decide to use a deep rotation or not, it is clear that Rivers has faith in his second unit in the postseason.

Kevin McCormick covers the Philadelphia 76ers for South Jersey's 97.3 ESPN and Sports Illustrated. You can follow him on Twitter: @KevinMcCNBA.