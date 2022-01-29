Doc Rivers Hints a Rest Day Could Come Soon for Joel Embiid

Load management has become a hot topic in the NBA over the years. As sports science indicates that certain players should be getting more rest throughout the season, stars have seen their fair share of rest days.

Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid is no stranger to getting a game off here and there. While Embiid typically doesn't embrace taking games off for non-injury or illness-related reasons, he understands that it can only benefit him.

Lately, Embiid's been relatively healthy for the Sixers. Outside of his battle with COVID-19 earlier in the year, the Sixers center hasn't missed consecutive games this year. In total, he's played in 37 of Philadelphia's 48 games this year and hasn't taken a game off since the December 13 road matchup in Memphis.

While Embiid's been dominant lately, he isn't superhuman. Following Tuesday night's game against the New Orleans Pelicans, the star center admitted that he is beginning to get tired. The following game, he scored 26 points against the Los Angeles Lakers, which marked the first time in two weeks he didn't notch 30.

In Embiid's eyes, he played a bad game on Thursday. Regardless of his personal assessment, the Sixers got the job done and put the LeBron-less Lakers away with a dominant victory. Moving on from Thursday's win, many started to wonder whether Saturday's matchup versus the Sacramento Kings would become a rest day or not for Embiid. Sixers coach Doc Rivers weighed in on the conversation regarding rest.

"I'm sure we're gonna rest him at some point when he needs it and when he wants it," Rivers said before Thursday's game. "I think this has been a great teacher for him and for us. It's a form of leadership, but we still have to be smart in this as well."

After Embiid checked in for 34 minutes against the Lakers, the star center mentioned he would like to play better in the next game, which hinted at the possibility of him going against the Kings. When the Sixers released their injury report on Friday night, the star center wasn't on it, which is a good sign he's in against Sacramento.

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated. You can follow him for live updates on Twitter: @JGrasso_.