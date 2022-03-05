Doc Rivers Hopes DeAndre Jordan Can Recapture Lob City Days

Earlier this week, the Los Angeles Lakers waived the veteran center DeAndre Jordan. After signing the former Brooklyn Nets big man, who was traded to Detroit in the offseason before getting bought out, the Lakers assumed that Jordan would be a solid veteran to add to their championship-hopeful squad.

As we know, nothing has gone right for the Lakers this season. As Los Angeles has struggled all season long, so has Jordan. Eventually, the big man was left out of the Lakers' rotation. And as the Lakers wanted to add a veteran guard -- they needed to make room on the roster. Therefore, Jordan and the Lakers agreed to part ways.

Once Jordan was waived, he was immediately linked to the Philadelphia 76ers. As the Sixers traded away Andre Drummond to the Brooklyn Nets in the deal to land them James Harden, they looked to add more depth to the center position.

Sure enough, DeAndre Jordan went unclaimed, and the Sixers brought him on board. Now, the former Los Angeles Clippers draft pick reunites with Doc Rivers.

Rivers Reacts to the Reunion

"We've got a bunch of backup centers now," Rivers said on Friday night ahead of Philly's matchup against the Cleveland Cavaliers.

"So, he's just one of them, but it's great to have him. I have known him from a long time ago. I hope he can recapture the Lob City Days. That would be fantastic for us. We just needed size. Getting him should be good for us."

Jordan is far from the Lob City Days when he played his best basketball. So, while Rivers hopes Jordan can recapture that dominance, they're going to keep reality in check upon Jordan's arrival.

"It's funny, getting him, and honestly, I don't know what DJ is gonna bring us," Rivers continued. "He hasn't played a lot over the last couple of years, but I know he's big. You're either seven-feet tall, or you're not. And he is."

With Joel Embiid starting, the Sixers just need a serviceable rebounder with size to come off the bench while the MVP-caliber big man takes a breather. It's been a couple of years since Jordan averaged over ten rebounds, but the veteran will get a shot to prove his value as he joins the Sixers on Saturday night for the first time.

