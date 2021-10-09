    • October 9, 2021
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    NewsSI.COM
    Search
    SUBSCRIBE
    Doc Rivers Isn't Worried About What Sixers Don't Have at Point Guard
    Publish date:

    Doc Rivers Isn't Worried About What Sixers Don't Have at Point Guard

    Author:

    When Ben Simmons decided not to show up to Sixers training camp this offseason, it put Doc Rivers in a difficult position. Without Simmons around, the Sixers lose their three-time All-Star starting point guard, leaving young bench players such as Shake Milton and Tyrese Maxey battling it out to become Simmons' replacement.

    Two games into the preseason, it's unclear who Rivers sees as the front runner to land the starting point guard job. But as Maxey and Milton each had a rough game in at least one of the two first outings, many suggest the Sixers might need to hunt for a natural point guard sooner than later before the 2021-2022 season begins.

    However, Rivers himself doesn't buy into that notion. Following Thursday night's preseason victory over the Toronto Raptors, Doc Rivers made it clear the Sixers are comfortable with what they have -- and he's fully ready to build game plans around the players in the building currently.

    "I'm fine," Rivers said. "Like, if you can get one, great. I don't worry about what we don't have. You are talking to the wrong guy. We're gonna win with what we have. That's the way it is. I've always thought there's a lot of guys that can play, and you figure it out. There's a lot of teams -- a lot of teams that don't have pure point guards. You just play with the guys you have and create your offense that way."

    The Sixers are far from the point of hitting the panic button when it comes to the point guard position. Although they could dish out Ben Simmons and land another guard easily, but that would require Sixers President of Basketball Operations Daryl Morey to take a deal that's less than what he's been searching for.

    Right now, the Sixers still hope to get Simmons back into the mix. According to Shams Charania of The Athletic, Philly is still trying to convince their star to return to the team. While Simmons remains committed to his holdout as the regular season approaches, the 76ers remain content with what they have and aren't ready to make any panic moves at this time. 

    Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated. You can follow him for live updates on Twitter: @JGrasso_. 

    USATSI_16909382_168388689_lowres
    News

    Doc Rivers Isn't Worried About What Sixers Don't Have at Point Guard

    2 minutes ago
    USATSI_13913949_168388689_lowres (2)
    News

    NBA Rumors: Sixers Haven't Shown Any Interest in Kyrie Irving

    2 hours ago
    USATSI_16909707_168388689_lowres
    News

    Rivers Explains Extended Preseason Minutes for Tobias Harris

    16 hours ago
    USATSI_15942749_168388689_lowres
    News

    Joel Embiid, Danny Green Discuss Sixers' PG Battle

    18 hours ago
    USATSI_16909249_168388689_lowres
    News

    Embiid Feels Good After Debuting vs. 'Always Challenging' Raptors

    20 hours ago
    USATSI_15355097_168388689_lowres (2)
    News

    Ben Simmons Ranks as Top 10 PG Ahead of Lowry, Westbrook

    22 hours ago
    USATSI_15942619_168388689_lowres (4)
    News

    Rivers Confirms Sixers' PG Battle Between Tyrese Maxey, Shake Milton

    Oct 8, 2021
    USATSI_11921621_168388689_lowres (1)
    News

    Sixers Rumors: Brogdon, McCollum Swap for Simmons Hasn't Gained Traction

    Oct 8, 2021