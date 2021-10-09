Doc Rivers Isn't Worried About What Sixers Don't Have at Point Guard

When Ben Simmons decided not to show up to Sixers training camp this offseason, it put Doc Rivers in a difficult position. Without Simmons around, the Sixers lose their three-time All-Star starting point guard, leaving young bench players such as Shake Milton and Tyrese Maxey battling it out to become Simmons' replacement.

Two games into the preseason, it's unclear who Rivers sees as the front runner to land the starting point guard job. But as Maxey and Milton each had a rough game in at least one of the two first outings, many suggest the Sixers might need to hunt for a natural point guard sooner than later before the 2021-2022 season begins.

However, Rivers himself doesn't buy into that notion. Following Thursday night's preseason victory over the Toronto Raptors, Doc Rivers made it clear the Sixers are comfortable with what they have -- and he's fully ready to build game plans around the players in the building currently.

"I'm fine," Rivers said. "Like, if you can get one, great. I don't worry about what we don't have. You are talking to the wrong guy. We're gonna win with what we have. That's the way it is. I've always thought there's a lot of guys that can play, and you figure it out. There's a lot of teams -- a lot of teams that don't have pure point guards. You just play with the guys you have and create your offense that way."

The Sixers are far from the point of hitting the panic button when it comes to the point guard position. Although they could dish out Ben Simmons and land another guard easily, but that would require Sixers President of Basketball Operations Daryl Morey to take a deal that's less than what he's been searching for.

Right now, the Sixers still hope to get Simmons back into the mix. According to Shams Charania of The Athletic, Philly is still trying to convince their star to return to the team. While Simmons remains committed to his holdout as the regular season approaches, the 76ers remain content with what they have and aren't ready to make any panic moves at this time.

