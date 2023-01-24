Doc Rivers Not Sure Joel Embiid Will Face Nets on Wednesday

The Philadelphia 76ers are set to return to the court on Wednesday night. For the second time this season, they’ll host their division rival, the Brooklyn Nets. The last time the Sixers faced the Nets, the star center Joel Embiid missed the matchup as he was dealing with a mid-foot sprain.

A similar type of setback could potentially prevent Embiid from facing the Nets once again this season.

When the Sixers paid a visit to the Sacramento Kings on Saturday night, the team added Embiid to the injury report. He was initially questionable due to injury recovery/management, which was a setback related to his foot, which was tweaked recently.

Eventually, Embiid was ruled out for the Kings matchup. The Sacramento matchup marked the 12th game Embiid missed this season. Now, it seems his status is up in the air once again, as the big man is considered day-to-day, according to his head coach, Doc Rivers.

“He didn’t go — he was here, but he didn’t go,” said Rivers when asked about Embiid’s status at practice on Tuesday afternoon. “We did a lot of skeleton work… Walkthrough stuff.”

When asked about the chances of Embiid playing on Wednesday, Rivers had some uncertainty.

“I don’t know,” Rivers admitted. “It’s day-to-day. We’ll see how he progresses and how he looks tomorrow. Not really [concerned he re-aggravated it]. I mean, it’s in the same vein. We just want to make sure it’s right. [If it’s right] he plays. If not, then you wait another game and see where he’s at.”

The Sixers are set to take on the Nets at the Wells Fargo Center at 7:30 PM ET. on Wednesday. Although the team hasn’t released their official injury report just yet, it seems Embiid’s status is in question for the matchup.

