Doc Rivers on Why Sixers Will Roll With Open Roster Spot

With the Philadelphia 76ers’ 2022-2023 NBA season beginning on Tuesday, the Sixers had to make some critical moves over the last few days.

After waiving the reigning G League MVP Trevelin Queen two weeks ago, the Sixers cut the roster down to 16 players. It was widely believed that the 15th and final spot would come down to Charles Bassey or Isaiah Joe.

Considering Bassey sat in three of four preseason matchups this year, Joe seemed like the favorite to win the final roster spot. However, their DNP status during the Sixers’ preseason finale against the Charlotte Hornets was quite concerning.

Last Thursday morning, the Sixers made an expected move by waiving the former second-round pick, Charles Bassey. Just because Bassey got booted didn’t ensure Joe’s spot on the roster was safe.

Not long after waiving Bassey, the Sixers parted ways with Joe. With that move, the Sixers freed up a roster spot, leaving many to believe another signing could be on the horizon.

Is that the case? Not right now. Unless Daryl Morey and the Sixers’ front office find a surprising prospect to land immediately, the Sixers seem likely to keep a spot open for players that could become available in the future, according to the head coach, Doc Rivers.

“I’m comfortable with a ten-man roster,” Rivers joked. “Yeah, I’m fine with [having 14 players]. We believe that there are a lot of guys out there that may become available, and we wanted to make sure we had a spot.”

Players will inevitably become available as the season progresses. Instead of keeping a young sharpshooter that’s unlikely to crack the Sixers’ rotation this year, Philly will likely search for a player that needs no development and could make an impact off the bench right away when called upon.

Meanwhile, Joe will get an opportunity to bounce back with the Oklahoma City Thunder. As a team amid a rebuild, Joe will have a chance to earn regular-season minutes to further develop into a reliable NBA player.

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for All76ers, a Sports Illustrated channel. You can follow him for live updates on Twitter: @JGrasso_.